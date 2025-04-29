RIC Robotics to Launch World's First AI-Powered Giant Construction Robot

Zyrex Rendering RIC-PRIMUS at 2025 World of Concrete RIC Robots 3D printing a Walmart extension in Alabama

Zyrex: A 20 Foot Tall, General Purpose Robot Built as the “Hulk” to Transform Job Sites

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIC Robotics , the global leader in mobile 3D construction robotics, today announced plans to launch Zyrex, the world’s first Giantroid—a 20-foot-tall, AI-powered, general-purpose construction robot, designed to be cognitive and ultimately fully autonomous, capable of executing complex and delicate tasks across commercial and industrial job sites. A working prototype is expected in early 2026, marking a significant leap forward in the evolution of robotic construction.Unlike humanoid robots designed to mimic humans, Zyrex is purpose-built for construction—capable of performing heavy-duty tasks such as material handling and delicate trades, including welding, assembling, trimming, carpentry, 3D printing, exterior finishing, and more. With 26 degrees of freedom, an interchangeable tool module, battery powered with self-changing battery packs, Zyrex is designed to have complete mobility. Leveraging LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and visual sensors and powered by VLA (Vision-Language-Action) AI models, it will be deployed in dynamic job site environments with human monitoring.Zyrex addresses two urgent industry challenges: the global construction labor shortage and the dangers of high-risk job sites. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), the U.S. will need to attract over 439,000 skilled construction workers in 2025 to meet industry demand and avoid further escalation in labor costs. Meanwhile, the construction industry had the most fatal injuries among all industry sectors in 2023 with 1,075 fatalities.“We’re not just building another robot—we’re engineering the future of construction,” said Ziyou Xu, founder of RIC Robotics. “With Zyrexl, we’re addressing the industry’s labor shortages with powerful robotics capable of performing skilled work at scale,” Ziyou continues, “If Tesla’s Optimus is the Ironman of the Avengers, then Zyrex is the Hulk—only this Hulk is orange and built to construct, not to smash buildings.”Despite its size and capabilities, Zyrex will be surprisingly affordable. While previous attempts of Giant robot builds can cost over $2 million, RIC estimates Zyrex will be priced at under $1 million, with monthly leasing options starting below $20,000.Zyrex will come to life in two phases:Phase 1: Human-Assisted Operation AI Model TrainingOperators use VR and physical simulators to control Zyrex, while the robot gathers live job site data using LiDAR and visual sensors and compares it to BIM models to ensure build accuracy and quality. Real world collected and synthetic datasets will train advanced VLA AI models to enhance safety and task efficiency.Phase 2: Full AutonomyZyrex, powered by previously trained VLA AI models, will execute skilled tasks independently, paving the way for safe, scalable, autonomous construction.The goal is well within reach, as RIC’s current 3D construction robot, RIC-PRIMUS, already shares many of Zyrex’s capabilities, including high-speed, automation, and battery powered mobile platform with a large-scale reach up to 32 ft. More importantly, RIC has demonstrated the commercial viability of large-scale construction robots: its earlier model, RIC-M1 Pro, successfully 3D-printed two Walmart warehouse extensions—one in Tennessee and another in Alabama —with 200 more planned nationwide.Measured at 5,000-square-foot, 16.5-foot-tall, the warehouse in Alabama was completed in 7 days, 3 weeks ahead of schedule, saving 75% time and 80% skilled labor.Zyrex builds on that proven performance, now expanding beyond 3D printing to become a multi-functional, general-purpose construction labor solution.For more information about RIC Robotics and its robotic 3D printing solutions, visit www.ricrobotics.com About RIC RoboticsRIC Robotics, headquartered in Fontana, California, is a global pioneer in 3D printing specializing in robotic construction that is transforming the construction and design industry. Leveraging advanced proprietary technology, RIC offers robotic construction solutions that significantly reduce cost, time, and labor, while enhancing productivity. The company's suite of services includes robotic 3D printing, architectural design, tailored material solutions, and expert training and support. Discover the innovative solutions from RIC at www.ricrobotics.com

