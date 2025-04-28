Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,513 in the last 365 days.

Kern County ranks 1st in California for Prop 36 case filings, voter support: report

According to the report, Kern County prosecutors file 24 cases per 100,000 residents, making Kern the county with the highest rate of felony filings using Proposition 36. The county with the next highest rate is Orange County with 18 cases filed per 100,000 residents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kern County ranks 1st in California for Prop 36 case filings, voter support: report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more