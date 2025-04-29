Bayometric's Live Scan Software Received FBI Appendix F Certification

Bayometric Logo

Bayometric’s Live Scan Software Achieves FBI Appendix F Certification, Ensuring Compliance with National Standards for Fingerprint Scanning and Identification.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayometric, a market leader in Biometric Identity Management Solutions, is proud to announce that their Live Scan Software has received Appendix F Certification from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Bayometric's Live Scan Software has been rigorously tested alongside the industry's best ten-print live scan devices, including the Suprema RealScan G10, Integrated Biometrics Kojak, and Thales DactyScan 84c before the certification was granted.

This certification is a breakthrough for Bayometric's Live Scan Solution. It will surely strengthen Bayometric's leadership in biometric fingerprint technology. It will also allow live scan vendors and channelers to send fingerprint EFT files directly to the authorities using Bayometric's live scan system.

The application allows fingerprint service providers to digitally capture applicants' fingerprints and print or transmit them securely in EFT file format to the FBI.

Appendix F Certification

FBI Appendix F Certification is a key industry benchmark. It ensures that the software and hardware meet the strict image quality guidelines and the required performance standards. The solution delivers the best quality fingerprint images by providing clarity, high resolution, and matching accuracy, which is essential for law enforcement and other government agencies that need a reliable live scan system for accurate identification.

Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS) sets strict image quality standards to support both individual fingerprint comparison and large-scale one-to-many automated matching.

Certification under Appendix F also means that the application complies with Personal Identity Verification (PIV) requirements, making it suitable for federal programs and secure identity verification processes across various government sectors.

Appendix F compliance covers a wide range of devices for fingerprint collection, including Live Scan Systems that can capture multiple fingerprint impressions, ten-print cards, and specialized mobile live scan devices. The certification guarantees that Bayometric's Live Scan Software can work seamlessly with these certified fingerprint scanning devices and provide high-quality images essential for quality and interoperability with NGI, the FBI's Next Generation Identification (NGI) system.

Enhanced Efficiency and Security

Bayometric's Live Scan Solution simplifies fingerprinting by automating the transfer of fingerprint EFT files to authorities. This reduces manual work, minimizes errors, and speeds up processing. A secure, direct transmission system enhances efficiency and accuracy in the fingerprinting process. By streamlining the process, our technology ensures faster approvals while maintaining high security. This innovation helps vendors and live scan service providers handle fingerprint submissions more reliably and effectively, improving overall workflow and compliance.

Versatile Capture Capabilities

The software supports a variety of fingerprint collection methods, including 4-finger roll scans, plain thumb scans, and 4-finger flat prints, with all the critical components for creating ten-print cards. It is compatible with multiple live scan specifications, from standard print systems to Mobile ID and PIV single-finger systems.

Mobile and Flexible

The application also supports mobile fingerprinting solutions, providing flexibility for environments where traditional equipment may not be viable. This includes the ability to capture high-quality flat and roll impressions using mobile ID devices.

Transforming Biometric Identification for Organizations

For organizations that handle sensitive applicant data or are involved in background checks, Bayometric's Live Scan Software provides an essential tool for collecting fingerprint data that meets federal requirements. By choosing Bayometric, organizations can streamline their fingerprinting processes, reduce error rates, and ensure compliance with national standards.

Get Started with FBI-Certified Live Scan Solutions Today

Bayometric invites live scan vendors, channelers, and organizations providing live scan fingerprinting services to explore their solutions. Bayometric’s’ team of experts are ready to assist with integration, compliance guidance, and technical support to ensure a smooth transition.

For more information, visit www.bayometric.com or contact our sales team at USA – 1-877-91-SECURE (877-917-3287).

About Bayometric

Bayometric is a leading biometric identity management and fingerprint solution provider. They provide advanced fingerprint scanning technology and software solutions for various industries. With a reputation for innovation, reliability, and security, Bayometric is committed to helping organizations deploy efficient, accurate, and scalable biometric systems.

