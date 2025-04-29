ExtraStore Leads the Way in the UK with OpenTech Alliance’s Full Suite of Self Storage Technology & Automation Solutions

ExtraStore-Belfast opens remotely managed facility with OpenTech technology solutions ExtraStore-Belfast First UK Operator to Leverage INSOMNIAC Full-Service Kiosk ExtraStore-Belfast manages remote facility with OpenTech INSOMNIAC SmartLocks®, CIA access control and a self-service kiosk

ExtraStore-Belfast Becomes First Self Storage Facility to Adopt a Full-Service INSOMNIAC® Kiosk In the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExtraStore, a fully automated operation in Belfast, Northern Ireland launched by industry veteran and iBidOnStorage UK owner Grant Daniel, has become the first facility in the United Kingdom to outfit with OpenTech’s complete suite of technology solutions available in the UK and Europe. ExtraStore is setting a new standard for remote facility management and tenant convenience with the installation of a full-service INSOMNIAC® self storage kiosk from OpenTech Alliance.

Seeking to future-proof his business, ExtraStore’s owner has embraced OpenTech’s automation solutions to create a modern, remotely managed facility that improves operations from rental to move-in and final move-out with minimal staff oversight. Tenants can rent units, make payments and receive live video assistance directly through the onsite kiosk, ensuring easy and efficient customer experiences 24/7.

“Implementing OpenTech’s full range of technology has changed the way we can operate,” said Grant Daniel, owner of ExtraStore. “With these solutions in place, we can confidently manage our facility from anywhere while providing tenants with a secure and convenient rental experience.”

Beyond the kiosk, ExtraStore has incorporated several advanced technologies designed to simplify every aspect of its operation. INSOMNIAC SmartLock® electronic locks for self storage secure vacant units, grant immediate access upon rental, and automatically overlock delinquent accounts. The facility’s integrated access control system, INSOMNIAC CIA, provides real-time access for new tenants, allows tenants to retrieve lost access codes via text message and enables phone agents to remotely open gates when needed. ExtraStore will also benefit from real-time reports and alerts from the IoE Control Center to monitor property activity, track traffic patterns, and address issues without needing to be onsite. Both systems include the Storage Genie mobile tenant app to provide easy, smartphone-based access to the facility and individual units, and Manager Genie facility management app for simplified access control and visibility.

To enhance the tenant experience, ExtraStore will also leverage interactive property maps to allow customers to explore unit locations and amenities from the kiosk before renting. Reliable connectivity across the property is supported by INSOMNIAC OpenNet™, the wireless mesh network that comes included with every SmartLock system. This ensures robust internet access for onsite devices while creating infrastructure for future smart sensors to monitor and manage property conditions, such as HVAC systems, security cameras, and environmental and motion sensors.

In addition to providing cutting-edge technology, OpenTech teams delivered hands-on support to customise ExtraStore’s system configurations, optimise property setup both on-site and through its Property Management System, and strengthen ExtraStore’s web presence. With collaboration from OpenTech’s partner R6 Digital in Australia, and ExtraStore’s digital marketing team Developed by me based in Sweden, ExtraStore leveraged R6’s RapidStor platform to provide prospective tenants a seamless online rental experience that integrates directly to the facilities’ OpenTech product suite.

“We are thrilled to partner with ExtraStore to introduce the first self-service kiosk installation in the UK or Europe,” said Robert A. Chiti, CEO of OpenTech Alliance. “This project demonstrates how our solutions help operators worldwide manage efficient, automated self storage facilities, and our mutual commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences.”

Self storage operators across the UK, Europe and the U.S. can look to ExtraStore as an example of how OpenTech’s robust solutions can support their business operations. To learn more about how OpenTech Alliance can support your facility, visit www.opentechalliance.co.uk or contact the company today.

