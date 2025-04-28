DPH Recognizes April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 28, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is raising awareness about sexual violence and educating communities on how to prevent it.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a time to honor survivors, amplify prevention efforts and work toward a safer South Carolina.

Through programs like the Sexual Violence Services Program, DPH collaborates with local rape crisis centers and community organizations to promote trauma-informed care and community-based sexual violence prevention services.

“DPH is committed to supporting survivors and preventing sexual violence before it happens,” said Amanda Tucker, DPH Sexual Violence Services Program Coordinator. “Sexual assault affects us all. Not only must we all be committed to raising awareness and supporting those directly impacted, but we must take action to make sure it doesn’t happen in the first place.”

The Sexual Violence Services Program at DPH, in partnership with the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and South Carolina’s 15 rape crisis centers, is committed to advancing primary prevention, which means stopping sexual violence before it even has a chance to happen. A core focus of DPH’s prevention strategy is fostering community connection and belonging, which are critical protective factors against sexual violence.

DPH’s work supports the state’s rape crisis centers in developing community action plans that address local needs and promote environments where people feel safe, valued and included. The state’s rape crisis centers partner with schools, faith-based organizations and neighborhood groups to shift norms and build stronger networks of support. DPH’s Sexual Violence Services Program and its partners aim to reduce risk factors for sexual assault while increasing protective factors by centering prevention at the community level and prioritizing relationship-building

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. Nine out of every 10 victims of rape are female and most knew their offenders.

In South Carolina, 3,536 new survivors of sexual assault sought services from a rape crisis center in 2022, according to the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. Of those survivors, 1,499 were children under the age of 18.

DPH encourages South Carolinians to help raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month by wearing teal, sharing resources and committing to ending sexual violence in all forms.

People can also show support by wearing denim on Denim Day, April 30, to show solidarity with survivors of sexual violence and take a stand against victim-blaming. Denim Day is a powerful reminder that no article of clothing ever justifies or excuses sexual assault. Together, we can challenge harmful myths and support a culture of respect and prevention.

If you or someone you know needs support, you are not alone.

The following resources are available 24/7:

###