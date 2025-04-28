Don’t wait! Today is the last day for West Virginians to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today is the last day for West Virginia residents to apply for FEMA Assistance if they had damages from the Feb. 15-18, 2025, floods. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS 11:59 P.M. TODAY, APRIL 28, 2025.

FEMA assistance for individuals and families in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne and Wyoming counties affected by the flooding can cover home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Survivors can visit the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to apply and talk face-to-face with FEMA staff. Disaster Recovery Centers are open in McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties. You can visit a center to talk face-to-face with FEMA staff, apply for assistance, check the status of your application, and learn about recovery resources.

McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends Raleigh County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services 1224 Airport Road Beaver WV 25813 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

Residents who live in one of the seven designated counties can register at any Disaster Recovery Center, regardless of the county it is in.

PLEASE NOTE: While the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is April 28, centers will stay open past that date to allow residents to visit and check on their cases, add needed documents or appeal decisions.

Even after the DRCs are closed at 6 p.m., an easy way to apply for FEMA assistance is by phone at 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Residents can apply online until 11:59 p.m. today at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app to their smartphone or tablet.

Monday, April 28, 2025, is also the final deadline for homeowners, renters and business owners to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration physical disaster loan. Applicants can apply online at sba.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

