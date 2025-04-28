May 3 is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

The isn’t an official kickoff day for wildfire season, but the first Saturday in May is pretty close — and, appropriately, it’s also Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.

The annual campaign, spearheaded by the National Fire Protection Association, encourages people and organizations everywhere to come together on the same day to raise awareness and reduce wildfire risks.

What’s that mean for you and your community? Anything from hosting a community preparedness day (which they’re doing in Anacortes, Monroe and Mount Vernon, to name a few) to hosting a spring movie night (like the one in Tumwater).

You can check out the NFPA’s Wildfire Preparedness Day Project Map to see what else is going on and get your event on the map.

Building resilience

Studies show that as many as 80 percent of homes lost to wildland fire could have been saved if brush around the homes were cleared and defensible space created around structures.

If your home is built in or near the forest, follow these steps to protect your home from wildfire. When developing your home landscaping, try planting fire-resistant plants to help reduce your risk from wildfire.

You can also work with your neighbors to start a Firewise community.

Another option: DNR’s Community Wildfire Resilience and Preparedness program, which creates pathways for communities in Washington state to adapt, prepare, and recover from wildfire. Guy Giffords, from DNR, presented on the program during last fall’s Wildfire Symposium.

You can also work on your own home. If you’re in the wildland-urban interface, you can learn about the home ignition zone and how to clear space around your house to reduce fire risk.

Check your coverage

The OIC sent insurance experts to staff the disaster recovery centers in Elk and Medical Lake and found that most people with questions were underinsured — which means they had coverage in place, but the cost to replace their home and possessions was more than the maximum of their policy.

Check your coverage regularly to make sure it includes adequate replacement coverage. Talk to your agent or broker and ask about additional living expenses coverage — which pays for living expenses over and above your normal living expenses if your house is damaged or destroyed and you need another place to stay while it’s being repaired or rebuilt.

You’ll need special coverage to protect specific valuables, such as jewelry, fine art, and other items that may have limited coverage under your homeowner policy.

It’s also smart to prepare a household inventory. Filing a claim is faster, and easier, with a detailed inventory of your belongings. The NAIC’s Home Inventory App makes it easier, but you can also take photos and videos within your home to track your possessions.