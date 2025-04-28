Prepare for Severe Weather Tuesday

Governor Kathy Hochul cautioned New Yorkers in portions of Western and Central New York to prepare for severe weather that includes an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon. Storms with strong winds are predicted along with a possible, isolated tornado for parts of Western New York, Southern Tier, North Country, Finger Lakes into Central New York. Wind gusts could exceed 70 MPH in these locations at times. There is also a possibility for hail up to one inch in diameter within thunderstorms, especially for western parts of the state. Rainfall is expected to be less than a half inch in most areas, but some isolated areas could see up to an inch of rain. There is also a marginal to slight risk for severe thunderstorms for much of the North Country, as well as portions of the Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, and Hudson Valley. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to closely monitor the weather and take any precautions necessary to stay safe through the storms.

"As storm season approaches and severe weather makes its way to Western and Central New York, I am directing state agencies to be prepared to assist New Yorkers impacted by these storms," Governor Hochul said. "My highest priority is the safety of New Yorkers, and I implore all those in the path of inclement storms to monitor weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe."

For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories, and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,730 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,528 large dump trucks

334 large loaders

91 chippers

90 tracked and wheeled excavators

33 water pumps

31 traffic and tree crew bucket trucks

29 traffic tower platforms

16 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 660 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

354 Large and Small Dump Trucks

66 Loaders

31 Trailers

6 Vac Trucks

15 Excavators

8 Brush Chippers

99 Chainsaws

20 Aerial Trucks

26 Skid Steers

86 Portable Generators

67 Portable Light Units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download the mobile app, which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service, and all specialty vehicles are staged and ready for deployment.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for potential flooding in their communities. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment. Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC's Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary.

If a permit is necessary, DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources.

Unpredictable weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, snow, ice, and colder temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience. Trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush, and mud.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Thunderstorm Safety Tips

Thunderstorms are dangerous storms that can produce 50+ mph winds, lightning, hail and cause flash flooding and tornadoes. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to a safe shelter immediately.

Move to a sturdy building. Do not take shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees, or in convertible automobiles.

If lightning occurs and sturdy shelter is not available, get inside a hard top automobile and keep windows up.

Get out of boats and away from water.

Telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity. Unplug appliances not necessary for obtaining weather information. Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances.

Do not take a bath or shower.

Turn off air conditioners — power surges from lightning can overload compressors.

Get to higher ground if flash flooding or flooding is possible.

Do not attempt to drive to safety — most flash flooding deaths occur in automobiles.

If outdoors, find a low spot away from trees, fences, and poles.

If you are in the woods, take shelter under short trees.

If you feel your skin tingle or your hair stands on end, squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet; place your hands on your knees with your head between them; make yourself the smallest target possible; and minimize your contact with the ground.

Tornado Safety Tips

If outdoors: Seek shelter in a substantial building immediately. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

Do not try to outrun a tornado in your car; instead, leave it immediately.

If at home or in a small building: Go to the basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of the building. Stay away from windows. Closets, bathrooms, and other interior rooms offer the best protection. Get under something sturdy or cover yourself with a mattress.

If in a school, hospital, or shopping center: Go to a pre-designated shelter area. Stay away from large open areas and windows. Do not go outside to your car.

If in a high-rise building: Go to an interior small room or hallway on the lowest floor possible. Do not use the elevators. Use the stairs.

If in a mobile home or vehicle: Get out of mobile homes or vehicles - they are easily tossed about by strong winds in the tornado.

Take shelter in a substantial structure: If there is no shelter near-by, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

Flood Safety