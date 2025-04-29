QCS Purchasing Cooperative Elects New Board Officers and Champions

QCS Purchasing Cooperative Board Chairman Matt McClelland. QCS Purchasing Cooperative President & CEO Ken Klug. Newly Elected QCS Purchasing Cooperative Board Members Vardy Bawari, Donna Krska, Matt McClelland QCS Purchasing Cooperative team members.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The QCS Purchasing Cooperative, a leading buying group serving the food and beverage industry, announced the election of new board officers during its Annual Shareholder Meeting held April 24 in Orlando, Florida. The meeting, themed “Connect. Contribute. Collaborate.”, highlighted the power of the cooperative community to drive results, share value, and shape a more resilient future.Newly elected board officers include:• Board Chairman: Matt McClelland, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.• Vice-Chairman: Donna Krska, Darigold• Secretary/Treasurer: Vardy Bawari, HP Hood, LLCBoard members reelected to new three-year terms include:• Greg Helbig, Director, Hiland Dairy Foods Company• Andy Pincus, Director, Carbonator Rental Service• Eric Smith, Director, California Dairies, Inc.Board members continuing current terms:• Joseph L. Carson, Director, United Dairy, Inc.• David Pavao, Director, Borden Dairy"The newly elected leaders represent the core of our membership," said Ken Klug, President and CEO of QCS Purchasing Cooperative. "Together, we are embracing our 2025 theme—Connect. Contribute. Collaborate.—by aligning efforts across our network to build scale, strengthen partnerships, and create lasting value for every member. We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to former Board Chairman Bill Meier, President of Excel Bottling Company, for his service and the profound impact of his leadership on the organization’s growth and long-term strategic direction over the past few years."The Annual Meeting showcased a year of growth, innovation, and measurable impact:• $21+ million in rebates paid to members• 7 new cooperative programs launched• 9 new member companies joined• Over $3.7 million in savings through the QCS Orange Juice (OJ) Program• More than 20,000 invoices processed via Conexiom• A 12% average increase in rebates paid year-over-yearWith these results, QCS is entering 2025 with a sharpened focus and ambitious goals, chief among them reaching $950 million in total spend, continuing operational enhancements, and accelerating key pillar projects.Underpinning every initiative is a commitment to collaboration and stewardship. The QCS board plays a critical role in this effort, offering invaluable insight into the needs of the members.“These board appointments reflect our continued evolution and focus,” added Klug. “By connecting expertise, contributing shared resources, and collaborating toward common goals, we are strengthening our position as the trusted partner for purchasing and strategic services.”About QCS Purchasing CooperativeQCS Purchasing Cooperative is a member-owned buying group that serves food and beverage production companies. With deep category expertise and a network of more than 200 national suppliers, QCS provides strategic sourcing, operational solutions, and value-added services across packaging, ingredients, plant operations, and more. Visit QCSPurchasing.com for more information.

