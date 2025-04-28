Vassal Benford and Mally Mall

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When you think platinum, Grammys, and genre-bending bangers, two names are writing the soundtrack of this era: Vassal Benford and Mally Mall . Known individually for crafting hits across the industry, together they’re a powerhouse alliance driving chart domination and redefining modern music production.From orchestrating Jennifer Lopez & Anuel’s platinum hit “Rebound” to cooking up the sizzling “Spicy Margarita” by Jason Derulo featuring Michael Bublé—which went Gold in just 14 hours—Vassal Benford & Mally Mall are setting new industry standards. Their signature sound blends commercial appeal with artistic finesse, making their work magnetic to both fans and execs alike.The duo’s fingerprints are all over the Grammy-winning album 11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown, producing standout tracks like “Bruce Lee” and “Delusional” that pushed the project to secure Best R&B Album honors. Their production isn’t just award-winning—it’s culture-shaping.And they’re not slowing down. Vassal Benford & Mally Mall just dropped "My Life"—a high-octane EDM anthem featuring Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Swae Lee, and the late PnB Rock. Already making waves across global playlists, the track proves their reach knows no genre limits.“We don’t just produce records—we build movements,” says Vassal Benford, founder of The Benford Company.“Our mission is to create timeless music that bridges generations and genres,” adds Mally Mall.With a catalog that stretches from hip-hop and R&B to EDM and Latin crossover, Vassal Benford & Mally Mall have become the industry’s go-to hit architects. Their influence is undeniable, their sound unmistakable—and their domination? Inevitable.About Vassal Benford & Mally MallTogether, they’ve amassed dozens of platinum certifications, Grammy wins, and countless Billboard chart-toppers. Vassal Benford is a producer and executive with decades of global success, while Mally Mall is the creative mastermind behind hits for Drake, Tyga, and French Montana. Their latest wave of collaborations is setting a new gold standard in music.

