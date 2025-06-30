RahTwoFive’s 'iCandy' ft. Jeremih Takes Over the Charts — A Global Anthem with Roots in R&B, Hip-Hop, and Punjabi Rhythm

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising American-Punjabi artist Rahul “RahTwoFive” Mahajan is officially making global noise with his latest single “iCandy” featuring R&B hitmaker Jeremih, produced by Mally Mall and Diego. Blending slick pop, modern hip-hop, and vibrant Punjabi rhythms, the track is not only a celebration of culture but a chart-climbing, playlist-dominating sensation that proves RahTwoFive is a breakout star with international staying power.Just weeks after its release, “iCandy” hit #1 on the iTunes United States World Chart and landed at #22 on Canada’s daily YouTube music charts. On Spotify, the single has been featured on curated playlists with a cumulative reach of 2.3 million listeners, while billboards showcasing RahTwoFive are lighting up Mumbai’s bustling Juhu district, signaling the artist’s massive fan engagement in India and beyond."As much as I’ve grown up with hip-hop and pop, I’ve always danced to Punjabi music with my family. It’s in my blood,” says RahTwoFive. That authentic cross-cultural identity gives his sound an emotional edge, infusing every verse and hook with both mainstream polish and traditional soul.iCandy is a standout single off his debut studio album under Empire Studios, where RahTwoFive is quickly joining the ranks of boundary-pushing global artists. Collaborator Jeremih, known for working alongside industry legends like Justin Bieber, brings vocal depth and R&B credibility to the record, while Mally Mall’s production team delivers sleek, club-ready energy.Industry insiders are taking note: RahTwoFive represents a new wave of multicultural artistry—one that isn’t afraid to merge worlds, languages, and beats to connect with a generation raised on global sounds. His ascent from American-Punjabi artist to international star isn’t just luck—it’s built on relatability, authenticity, and undeniable talent.With music that speaks to the heart and moves the feet, RahTwoFive is turning up the volume on cultural fusion—and the world is listening.Website: https://www.rahtwofive.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rahtwofive

