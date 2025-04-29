Deon Health Selects Helios® by Elligint Health to Provide Care Management for Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities

Elligint Health

Michigan organization launches comprehensive solution for integrated care with award-winning care management platform.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its next steps to launch a top-tier integrated health care solution and become a leading payer for I/DD services across Medicaid and Medicare, Deon Health has chosen to work with Elligint Health and leverage its industry-leading Helios platform. Based in Michigan, Deon Health collaborates with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) service providers, medical providers (physical and behavioral health), and community organizations to ensure individuals with I/DD receive comprehensive and coordinated health care.Seeking to transform community and healthcare support systems to comprehensively address the needs of individuals with I/DD their families, caregivers, and providers, Deon Health chose to utilize the Elligint Health Helios platform primarily due to its ability to deliver a comprehensive suite of care management tools in one centralized solution and its integrated data and interoperability capabilities.“Deon Health is excited to leverage Elligint Health’s Helios platform to connect I/DD providers, caregivers, and direct support professionals with traditional physical and behavioral health providers to deliver our person-centered care model built specifically for individuals with I/DD,” said Shane Spotts, Founder and CEO of Deon Health. “We chose Elligint Health because of their ability to integrate significant amounts of data from the community and healthcare support systems in a simple way to drive action and outcomes. From our first meeting, we knew the Elligint Health team shared our commitment to improving the healthcare experience for the I/DD community.”Recently named a market-leading care management solution in the 2025 KLAS Report, Helios is recognized for its intuitive user experience and out-of-the-box tools and functionality. With cost of care as a critical consideration for Deon Health’s members, Helios’ ability to leverage integrated analytics and insights to power automated workflows for care their management teams was a key consideration.“When we looked at the goals Deon Health outlined, it was clear that the ability to utilize data from across their ecosystem would be key,” said Chris Caramanico, CEO of Elligint Health. “Today, improving individual and population health outcomes is directly tied to collaboration and efficient care delivery. And those are dependent on the right data being at the right time. We knew that Deon Health would need to be able to identify opportunities for better care delivery, proactively flag where preventive interventions are needed, and be able to execute proactive care, and close critical, costly care gaps efficiently. The flexible Helios’ rules engine is purpose built to optimize Deon’s workflows; driving both care- and cost-related goals.”Looking ahead, the team at Deon Health is optimistic about what it can achieve with Helios. “We’ve seen what Helios can do to improve care coordination, and the expertise and knowledge of the Elligint Health team gives us confidence that this was the right choice for us,” said Spotts. “Our goal is to provide the best person-centered care we can. And that meant having the right technology in place to be able to comprehensively serve the physical, behavioral, and social health needs of every person and their support network in our population.”To learn more about the Helios platform and how its industry-leading automations and data-driven workflows can support streamlined care management and drive cost savings, visit www.elliginthealth.com/solutions About Elligint HealthElligint Health, established in 2024, is a mission-driven company seeking to make healthcare more proactive through technology, leading the charge of innovating healthcare by aligning all stakeholders, delivering intelligent healthcare solutions, and empowering proactive, whole-person care across the healthcare continuum.We aim to simplify value-based care management for healthcare’s largest, most innovative payers with our industry-leading cloud-based platform, Helios. Helios integrates vast amounts of data from across the healthcare continuum, delivering intelligence that informs decision-making, enhances care coordination, and improves outcomes. Focused on enabling actionable intervention and whole-person care, Elligint Health helps healthcare organizations navigate complexity, turning insights into strategies that benefit providers, payers, and members/patients alike. With Elligint Health, the future of healthcare is simpler, smarter, and more effective.For more information, visit www.elliginthealth.com About Deon HealthDeon Health, established in 2024, is a pioneering healthcare organization transforming how care is delivered to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through its Community Supported Care Model, Deon Health integrates clinical, behavioral, and HCBS services and supports to create a person-centered care experience grounded in individual choice and equity. Built in collaboration with the I/DD community, Deon Health’s mission is to give individuals with disabilities the power to live their best lives by transforming healthcare and community systems.For more information, visit www.deonhealth.com

