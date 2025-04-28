OSCE supports Ukraine in fighting illicit trafficking of firearms and explosives

The OSCE, in partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry of Interior, convened an expert roundtable to discuss various aspects of preventing and combating illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives (WAE) in Ukraine on 25 April.

The roundtable focused on the development of Ukraine’s national control system over firearms, which is a permit-based system that streamlines proper storage and adherence to public carry restrictions of civilian firearms. More than 50 representatives of Ukrainian law enforcement sector, parliament and international organizations that provide subject matter support to Ukraine attended the event held in Kyiv.

“Counteracting the illicit trafficking of weapons cannot be postponed to later – our joint actions today define safety and security of our communities tomorrow. Even during the war, we introduce systemic solutions for better tracing and thus control over firearms, which is a unique experience by itself,” said Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Interior in his opening address.

Reflecting on the threats illicit weapons currently pose in Ukraine, the participants shared their thoughts on appropriate response measures, such as improving national legislation on firearms, strengthening inter-agency co-ordination, implementing awareness raising campaigns, as well as enhancing capabilities of Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies in detection and investigation of illicit WAE. How to work closely with the Ukrainian society in curbing illicit circulation of firearms in the country was also discussed.

“The recently launched mechanism for voluntary declaration of unregistered weapons and further digitalization of this process is a tangible step of the Ukrainian government towards reducing the risks of gun violence in Ukraine. Understanding deep trauma caused by the war and people’s natural desire of self-protection, it is important to build trustful relations between competent authorities and the population against illicit possession of firearms,” said Petr Mareš, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairpersonship – Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine.

The crucial role of the international support and synergy among all assistance providers on combating illicit WAE and affiliated threats in Ukraine was emphasized to ensure tailored address for Ukraine’s needs. Shawn DeCaluwe, Deputy Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre highlighted the OSCE’s role in providing training, specialized equipment and a platform for regular co-ordination among the organizations supporting Ukraine’s efforts in combating illicit WAE.

The event was held as part of the OSCE extrabudgetary project "In support of strengthening the capacities of Ukrainian authorities in preventing and combating illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives in all its aspects", financed by the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Slovakia and Poland.