Mayor Wu, Boston Emergency Medical Services Celebrate New EMTs and Recent Promotions

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today celebrated the graduation of 35 EMT-Recruits and 13 recent promotions in a ceremony at Boston Public Library’s Rabb Hall. The EMT-Recruits were hired as state-certified EMTs and successfully completed the Boston EMS Recruit Academy, an intense training program to ensure residents receive the highest quality emergency medical care. The new graduates now join Boston EMS to respond to medical emergencies in Boston, enhancing 9-1-1 staffing for ambulances and dispatch operations.

“Congratulations to the newest class of EMS graduates. Today marks not just the end of your training, but the beginning of a lifelong commitment to service,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “You are now part of a proud tradition of EMS professionals who respond with skill, compassion, and courage when our residents need it most. Whether in moments of crisis or quiet care, your work is a lifeline for our city—and we are deeply grateful for your dedication.”

“Becoming an EMT or paramedic is more than just a job—it’s an honorable calling. It requires courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to others. Every shift offers you the chance to make a lasting impact on someone’s life when they need it most,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “With call volume at an all-time high and our team responding to more than 385 medical emergencies every day, your role is more important than ever. As you graduate today, know that you are now equipped with the knowledge, skills, and resolve to face the challenges ahead. You are ready to serve, and we are incredibly proud of you.”

The Boston EMS Recruit Academy is a full-time, paid program featuring both classroom instruction and field training to prepare EMTs for a variety of life-threatening emergency situations—including mass casualty events, hazardous materials exposure, active shooter incidents, and human trafficking response. During their training, the graduates collectively responded to over 4,300 9-1-1 calls, treating patients experiencing everything from cardiac arrest to childbirth, serious trauma, and behavioral health crises.

“Congratulations to our new EMTs and to those who are being promoted. Boston EMS is one of the most highly regarded emergency service providers in the country and is critical to ensuring health and wellness in our city,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Though the work to provide emergency services is challenging, EMS personnel continue to provide high-quality, compassionate care in times of crisis every single day. We are proud to have you on the team at the Boston Public Health Commission.”

Boston EMS continues to expand access to EMS careers through its multi-pronged recruitment strategy. Notably, nine members of this graduating class were part of the relaunched Cadet Program. The initiative fully funds EMT training for individuals, paving the way to fulfilling careers in public service. Additionally, six of the new graduates participated in the City Academy training program, managed by Worker’s Empowerment Cabinet, that prepares Boston residents for various jobs including as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) with Boston EMS.

At today’s ceremony, the department also formally acknowledged the advancement of six Emergency Medical Technicians to the rank of Paramedic. This achievement follows the successful completion of a paramedic program, departmental promotional examinations, and a rigorous three-month internship program.

Promoted to Paramedic:

Brian Cameron, Daniel Chatell, Christopher Hamilton, Kathryn McLean, Eldar Pehilj, Kimberly Zion

The department also recognized the promotions of three personnel to the rank of Captain and four to the rank of Lieutenant. These individuals collectively contribute nearly 100 years of combined service and leadership experience to the department’s supervisory ranks.

Promoted to Captain:

Thomas Hooley, Sean Morgan, Kassim Zion

Promoted to Lieutenant:

Michael Devlin, Elizabeth Hazelton, Kaitlin Joyce, Bethany Wylde

“Congratulations on stepping into these vital leadership roles,” said Chief Hooley. “Our city is stronger and safer because of your clinical expertise, dedication, and leadership. As you take on these new responsibilities, know that your influence will extend beyond our department, making a lasting impact on the entire community.”

Boston EMS is one of the busiest municipal EMS providers in New England, responding to more than 140,000 emergency medical incidents per year.