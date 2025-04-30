Doggi’s Arepa Bar Expands to Wynwood, Miami, Introducing a Fast-Casual Concept with Authentic Venezuelan Flavors

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doggi’s Arepa Bar, one of South Florida’s favorite Venezuelan restaurants, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Wynwood, Miami. Opened in March 2025, this location promises to deliver the authentic Venezuelan flavors, innovative dishes, and warm hospitality that Doggi’s is renowned for, all within a new fast-casual concept designed to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

The fast-casual approach has already proven successful at our Aventura location, where one of the most exciting new offerings has been the introduction of bowls. This addition has been well-received as a delicious complement to our signature arepas, catering to the evolving tastes and preferences of our customers.

“We are incredibly excited to open our doors in Wynwood,” said a representative from Doggi’s Arepa Bar. “Our mission has always been to share the authentic taste of Venezuela with our guests, and with our new fast-casual concept, we aim to provide a quicker, more efficient dining experience without compromising quality.”

The Wynwood and Aventura locations reflect a strategic shift for Doggi’s, focusing on a fast-casual model that allows for streamlined service while maintaining the home-cooked-style Venezuelan dishes that have garnered accolades from locals and tourists alike.

Since its first brick-and-mortar location opened on Coral Way in 2011, Doggi’s Arepa Bar has built a passionate customer base, with locations in Coral Gables, Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, and Hallandale Beach. The restaurant’s dedication to authentic flavors has made it a standout in Miami’s competitive dining scene.

In 2022, Doggi’s Arepa Bar became the first Venezuelan restaurant to partner with Goldbelly.com, distributing its signature dishes nationwide. The brand has also participated in major South Florida events, including the Miami Grand Prix and Pink Drive Stadium, home of Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi.

“We’re thrilled to expand further into Wynwood, an area known for its energetic vibe,” the representative added. “Our team is eager to connect with a fresh, diverse audience that values authenticity, creativity, and culture.”

Looking ahead, Doggi’s Arepa Bar plans to open a new location in Doral, aiming to engage with one of South Florida’s largest Hispanic communities. Additionally, the restaurant seeks to solidify partnerships with local icons, including plans to become a vendor at the upcoming Miami Freedom Park.

The grand opening of the Wynwood location marks an exciting new chapter for Doggi’s Arepa Bar as it continues to share the bold, authentic flavors of Venezuela while remaining deeply connected to the communities that have supported them from the start.

For more details about the new location and future plans, please contact Giovani Esteves at 305-502-7079 or via email at giovani@eatdoggis.com.

###

About Doggi’s Arepa Bar:

Doggi’s Arepa Bar is a family-owned, female-led, and minority-owned restaurant group based in South Florida. Dedicated to serving authentic Venezuelan cuisine, the restaurant focuses on arepas, fresh ingredients, and innovative flavor combinations. What started as a hot dog cart in 2010 has transformed into a thriving culinary brand recognized for its fun atmosphere, personalized service, and commitment to excellence. With locations across South Florida, Doggi’s Arepa Bar continues to expand both locally and nationally. For more information, visit www.eatdoggis.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.