Work Institute launches 9th annual Retention Report with a webcast series, offering strategic insights for businesses.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work Institute’s latest analysis of over 120,000 exit interviews reveals 75% employee departures in 2025 were preventable. To help organizations address this challenge, Work Institute is proud to release its highly anticipated 2025 Retention Report, offering data-driven insights into the key drivers of turnover and actionable strategies for improving employee retention.

This year’s report offers invaluable insights into the state of employee retention, identifying the key drivers of turnover and providing actionable strategies to improve retention outcomes.

The 2025 Retention Report serves as a vital resource for C-suite leaders and HR professionals looking to understand the evolving dynamics of employee departures and how to implement effective strategies to counteract them. This free report can be found on Work Institute’s website; https://workinstitute.com/retention-reports/. Key findings include data-driven recommendations that reveal why employees leave organizations and what can be done to retain them longer.

"We are excited to present the 2025 Retention Report, which continues to offer critical insights for organizations striving to improve retention and engagement," said Danny Nelms, CEO of Work Institute. "The report is designed to equip executives and HR professionals with the tools they need to create positive, lasting changes in their workforce. We believe that understanding the ‘why’ behind turnover is the first step in building a more engaged and loyal workforce."

The Retention Report explores trends and factors that influence employee decisions, offering a detailed breakdown of workforce retention strategies for various industries. This year’s findings underscore the importance of leadership, culture, and career development in keeping employees engaged. Among the report’s highlighted strategies are those aimed at improving company culture, providing growth opportunities, and enhancing leadership practices—all critical elements for reducing turnover and building a strong organizational foundation.

In conjunction with the 2025 Retention Report, Work Institute will host an 8-part webcast series designed to bring the report’s insights to life. Hosted by Danny Nelms, along with industry-leading guest speakers, the series will dive deeper into the data presented in the report and offer practical applications for organizations. The webcasts will focus on two tracks tailored to distinct audiences:

C-Suite Track: For executive leaders looking to understand the strategic benefits of the Retention Report and how to apply its insights to drive long-term organizational success.

HR Professionals Track: Designed for HR professionals who wish to implement retention strategies based on the data from the report, including best practices and emerging trends.

"While the Retention Report remains a cornerstone of our mission as thought leaders, this webcast series will offer real-world examples and insights to help participants translate the findings into actionable solutions," said Nelms.

The 8-part webcast series will kick off in February 2025, with bi-weekly virtual sessions that allow flexible participation. The sessions will feature interactive discussions and case studies, giving attendees the opportunity to engage with the content and ask questions. Recordings will also be available for those unable to attend live.

For more information, including the full schedule, topics, and registration details, visit https://info.workinstitute.com/2025-retention-report-webcasts.



###

About Work Institute: Founded in 2000 by organizational behavior expert Dr. Thomas F. Mahan, Work Institute is a leading provider of employee retention, engagement, and leadership development solutions. The organization helps companies across industries attract, retain, and develop top talent through data-driven insights and customized strategies. Specializing in employee retention consultation, exit and stay interviews, employee engagement studies, leadership development, and more, Work Institute partners with organizations to improve workplace conditions, reduce turnover costs, and promote sustainable growth.

Employee retention is a business imperative. Download the free 2025 Retention Report today at Work Institute’s website and gain the insights needed to build a stronger, more committed workforce.

Request more details about the Work Institute's mission and efforts including speaking request by contacting William Mahan at info@workinstitute.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.