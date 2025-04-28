April 28, 2025

Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces 2025 Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award Winners

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) -Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced 60 Tennessee high schools that are this year’s recipients of the Anne Dallas Dudley Award for meeting student voter registration thresholds.

Initiated in 2021, the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards focus on increasing voter registration in Tennessee among students who will be 18 or older on or before the next election, per state law, preparing them to become actively engaged citizens. Schools registering 100 percent of eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Those registering 85 percent earn silver-level status.

This year’s winners are:

2025 Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Winners :

Bledsoe County High School (Bledsoe County)

Bristol Tennessee High School (Sullivan County)

Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (Hamilton County)

Chester County High School (Chester County)

Clay County High School (Clay County)

Clinch School (Hawkins County)

Compass Midtown High School (Shelby County)

Donelson Christian Academy (Davidson County)

F.C. Boyd Christian School (Warren County)

Friendship Christian School (Wilson County)

Gleason School (Weakley County)

Grainger High School (Grainger County)

Greenback High School (Loudon County)

Grundy County High School (Grundy County)

Hampshire Unit School (Maury County)

Hardin County High School (Hardin County)

Harriman High School (Roane County)

Hendersonville Christian Academy (Sumner County)

Holloway High School (Rutherford County)

Lake County High School (Lake County)

Lighthouse Christian School (Davidson County)

Livingston Academy (Overton County)

Lookout Valley Middle/High School (Hamilton County)

Loudon County High School (Loudon County)

Middle Tennessee Christian School (Rutherford County)

MNPS Early College High School (Davidson County)

Monroe County Virtual School (Monroe County)

Moore County High School (Moore County)

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy (Wilson County)

Mt. Pleasant High School (Maury County)

Northview Senior Academy (Sevier County)

Raleigh Egypt School (Shelby County)

Red Bank High School (Hamilton County)

Red Boiling Springs High School (Macon County)

Santa Fe Unit School (Maury County)

Sequoyah High School (Monroe County)

Sevier County High School (Sevier County)

Stewart County High School (Stewart County)

Sweetwater High School (Monroe County)

Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Shelby County)

Trinity Christian Academy (Madison County)

Van Buren County High School (Van Buren County)

2025 Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Winners:

Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute (Fentress County)

Bolivar Central High School (Hardeman County)

Booker T. Washington High School (Shelby County)

Central High School (Shelby County)

Happy Valley High School (Carter County)

Henry County High School (Henry County)

Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School (Davidson County)

Jackson Central Merry High School (Madison County)

Macon County High School (Macon County)

Medical District High School (Shelby County)

Nashville Christian School (Davidson County)

Peabody High School (Gibson County)

Sale Creek Middle/High School (Hamilton County)

South Pittsburg High School (Marion County)

Sullivan East High School (Sullivan County)

Tellico Plains High School (Monroe County)

Wayne County High School (Wayne County)

Whitehaven High School (Shelby County)

“Congratulations to the students, faculty, and staff at these schools, as well as members of our local county election commissions for their effective, committed partnership in increasing voter registration within their respective communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We created this program to encourage all eligible Tennessee high school students to increase voter registration and participation. I hope all newly registered students remain lifelong voters.”

All public, charter, private, and home school associations were eligible to participate in the fourth annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program. These awards are named in honor of Anne Dallas Dudley, a suffragist who helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the amendment giving women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts through the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office, please visit: sos.tn.gov/civics

###