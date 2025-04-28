Submit Release
Updated: Full closure of Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road on May 7 and May 8

Posted on Apr 28, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the full closure of the Temporary Kapa‘a Bypass Road (Route 5600) between mile post 0 to 1.0 from Kūhiō Highway to Olohena Road. The one-way southbound road will be closed on Wednesday, May 7 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, May 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Lehua Street. This closure was originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 1, but due to issues with the asphalt plant, it has been pushed back.

 

The closure is necessary for the reconstruction of weakened pavement areas and installation of new pavement at the approaches and over the existing steel bridge along the route.

 

Variable message boards have been posted. For weekly Kaua‘i lane closures go to, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 

 

###

 

 

 

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

