Contiguous lane modification for Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements April 30 – May 2 and May 5-6

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of paving work on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) for the Pu’unēnē Avenue Improvements project.

The northbound right thru-lane will be closed between Papa Avenue and Kahului Baptist Church from Wednesday, April 30 through Friday, May 2 and from Monday, May 5 to Tuesday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The turn lane in the center of the roadway will be used as a northbound thru-lane, so traffic in both directions is maintained.

Access will remain open to adjacent streets, schools and churches. Flaggers will be placed at intersections.

At the Kahului Baptist Church, northbound traffic will shift back onto the right northbound lane with the left northbound lane reverting back to a left turn lane. The right turn pocket at Wākea Avenue remains closed.

There will be no closures on the southbound lanes between Papa Avenue and Wākea Avenue.

Highway users should follow all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.

The work is part of the Pu’unēnē Avenue improvements project designed to help improve traffic flow and enhance vehicle and freight circulation with the addition of more lanes and updated traffic signalization on one of central Maui’s main thoroughfares.

A large portion of the project consists of widening Pu’unēnē Avenue from two to four lanes between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway to be in line with the rest of Puʻunēnē Avenue.

Work began in November 2024, with work being done in phases with completion scheduled for April 2026.

