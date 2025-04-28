GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING DUO BLAQ TUXEDO MAKES THEIR TRIUMPHANT RETURN WITH ‘SHOULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING’ – NEW ALBUM OUT NOW

Should’ve Seen This Coming - Official Cover Art Darius and Dominique Logan (Blaq Tuxedo)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAMMY Award-winning duo Blaq Tuxedo , composed of brothers Darius and Dominique Logan, make waves once again with the release of their fourth studio album Should’ve Seen This Coming. The 10-track project is an enthralling collection of sounds that affirms their indisputable presence in music – Listen HERE Should’ve Seen This Coming is a fluid album that’s untethered to genre constraints. Finger-snaps, airy guitar, analog synthesizers, and a thick bass line murmur beneath delicate croons as the duo lean into experimental production. Throughout the LP, Darius and Dominique push creative boundaries, tapping into smooth R&B, sexy drill, and hip-hop. It’s Blaq Tuxedo’s first full-length project in 6 years and the follow-up to the group’s 2019 self-titled album.Speaking on the album, Blaq Tuxedo went on to share: “From late-night sessions to real-life confessions, Blaq Tuxedo brings a new genre to life: R&P — Rhythm & Player. The album is a deeply personal, gritty, and genre-bending reflection of the highs, heartbreaks, and hustle that shaped us. It’s rhythm. It’s real. It’s Blaq.”Having already worked with the likes of Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, Omarion and more across their career, Blaq Tuxedo has cemented their position as one of the most sought-after production and songwriting acts. The duo has collaborated with a laundry list of artists to create a myriad of irresistible releases including “Residuals” by Chris Brown, which is featured on the R&B star’s GRAMMYAward-winning 11:11 (Deluxe) album.As Blaq Tuxedo continues to craft a sound that’s instantly recognizable, the pair simultaneously reserve some ink in the pen for their own musical endeavors. Should’ve Seen This Coming is a refreshingly textured snapshot of the group’s artistic strengths, featuring some of their most expansive and varied production to date – all bolstered by a newfound determination to defy their own expectations.Earlier this week, the guys released a short documentary that chronicles their rise in the music industry – Watch HERE. From humble beginnings to mainstream success, Blaq Tuxedo has steadily climbed the ranks in R&B. Now, Darius and Dominique are poised to make an even greater impact with their latest release.Stream Should’ve Seen This Coming and stay tuned for more.Should’ve Seen This Coming Tracklisting:1. Leeway2. Better Off3. A Lot4. Anything Goes5. Slide6. Fake Happy7. Type Shit (feat. Mike Jay)8. Never Over9. Should’ve Seen It10. Travis PorterABOUT BLAQ TUXEDO:Darius and Dominique Logan, the GRAMMYAward-winning brother duo known professionally as Blaq Tuxedo, were born and raised in Sacramento, California. Immersed in music from a young age, they spent their early years refining their vocal and songwriting talents. In 2009, driven by ambition and a relentless passion for their craft, they moved to Los Angeles to pursue careers as professional artists, producers, and songwriters. Their remarkable talent and commitment quickly drew the attention of key industry figures. Collaborating with Grammy-winning writers and producers, they became sought-after songwriters, creating hits for some of the biggest stars in the music scene. Their credits include Chris Brownʼs “Residuals,” which reached #1 on Billboardʼs Hot R&B Songs chart. They also co-wrote Doja Catʼs “Streets,” a global sensation that peaked at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and secured a Top 10 spot on the Global 200 chart, amassing over 1.1 billion streams and counting. Numerous collaborations with chart-topping artists have established their status as vital creators in the industry. In 2014, TGTʼs album Three Kings earned them a Grammy nomination, marking a career milestone. Riding this success, the duo focused on their artistry as Blaq Tuxedo, releasing the Red Flowerz EP with Bibi Bourelly, IAMSU!, and Ty Dolla $ign, showcasing their versatility. They evolved with the self-produced Limousine EP and the 2017 album ABA (Art by Accident), blending R&B and hip-hop. In 2019, they released BLAQ TUXEDO, featuring Luke James, Eric Bellinger, and Chris Brown, cementing their status as multifaceted artists and producers. With soulful melodies, innovative production, and authentic storytelling, Blaq Tuxedo continues to make significant waves both behind the scenes and on center stage. As they forge ahead in their dynamic careers, Darius and Dominique Logan remain at the forefront of contemporary music, consistently pushing boundaries and inspiring audiences worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.