NBA DRAFT WEEK HEATS UP: REBRAND NY UNVEILS THE DRAFT CAPSULE; AN EXCLUSIVE ONE DAY ONLY VIP EXPERIENCE
REBRAND NY, a leading business strategy company for athletes, announces the official launch of The Draft Capsule, an unparalleled NBA Draft Week experience.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, REBRAND NY, a leading business strategy company for athletes, is proud to announce the official launch of The Draft Capsule brewed by Nespresso, an unparalleled pre-draft event featuring premier names in basketball, sports and culture.
This invitation-only experience will take place at NYC’s world-famous Classic Car Club, and bring together NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett and his viral show, KG Certified, in partnership with former NBA stars Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles from their acclaimed podcast Knuckleheads on The Players’ Tribune, now in its 13th season. The trio will have unfiltered conversations with top draft picks, and special guests about basketball, life, and the road ahead for the next generation of NBA stars. Attendees will have the chance to experience an unparalleled pre-draft experience, engaging with influential brands, browsing VIP gifting suites, while enjoying complimentary food and drinks.
The draft event is about more than basketball; it will celebrate excellence on and off the court. The Draft Capsule is brewed by Nespresso, a brand synonymous with the highest-quality coffee. Throughout the event, Nespresso will help ring in summer with limited-edition, smooth and refreshing iced coffees made for warm summer days. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with The Players Tribune, the digital media company founded by Derek Jeter that created the blueprint for athlete-driven storytelling and The Enemy, a luxury street fashion brand designed in London and worn by global superstars such as Andreas Pereira, Gabriel Magalhães and Sean Paul.
The Classic Car Club provides a stunning backdrop for the event with a fleet of the most iconic cars ever built - from Ferraris and Aston Martins to American muscle and modern racers. The Draft Capsule is poised to be the standout event during a busy NBA Draft Week.
