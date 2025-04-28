Important maintenance work begins this week in southwest Washington

VANCOUVER – As summer gets closer, travelers in southwest Washington can expect smoother, safer highways thanks to ongoing road repair work.

Starting Monday, April 28, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will begin work across Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, and Wahkiakum counties. Due to collisions, storm damage and normal wear and tear on roads and bridges, crews will use the warmer, drier weather to fix roads and improve safety.

Over the next several months, crews will patch potholes, repair guardrails and lights, repaint lane stripes, replace signs, and clean up litter in work zones.

"There's never a good time to close a lane or slow down traffic," said Maintenance Manager, Brad Clark. "But safety is our top priority. This work helps keep travelers safe by improving the roads. We appreciate everyone's patience while we complete this work."

What can travelers expect

People should plan for daytime lane closures and slower travel speeds. While these short-term delays may be inconvenient, they lead to long-term improvements, better visibility, and safer roads.

WSDOT will try to reduce delays and share updates about planned work before it starts, especially while maintaining our busiest highways: Interstate 5, I-205, State Route 14 and SR 500.