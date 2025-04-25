SR 510 near Lacey expected to remain closed for weeks

LACEY – State Route 510 near Lacey will remain closed around the clock for the foreseeable future. The closure is located at milepost 6 between Old Pacific Highway Southeast and Rockcress Drive Southeast.

The highway was closed Thursday evening, April 24, following an inspection of a culvert under the roadway. The inspection revealed the culvert failed due to a blockage.

Next steps

The culvert is located 20 feet under the roadway. The repair will require excavation of both directions of the highway. Crews will then remove and replace the existing culvert.

The Washington State Department of Transportation cannot give a precise timeline for reopening. However, it is estimated that repairs will take several weeks.

Until the highway can reopen, travelers will need to use alternate routes.

WSDOT will provide additional information as it becomes available via email updates. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

Background

WSDOT estimates nearly 1,500 state-owned culverts are about to or have reached the end of their useful life. Many culverts are more than 50 years old and need replacement. There is little maintenance crews can do at this point to prevent future failures.

When culverts fail, a ripple effect occurs to other parts of the roadway and transportation system. This runs the risk of more emergency road closures and lengthy detours that affect travel and commerce.