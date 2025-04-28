Texas Citrus Mutual Statement on Mexico Water Agreement and Rio Grande Valley Agriculture

Texas Citrus Mutual thanks leaders for securing a Mexico water agreement, offering hope to restore Rio Grande Valley agriculture after years of losses.

MISSION, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rio Grande Valley agriculture has endured significant losses over the past five years due to Mexico’s persistent noncompliance with its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty. Many of our farmers faced the difficult reality of not planting crops, losing orchards, and struggling to maintain their livelihoods because the water owed to the United States never arrived.

Today, we express our deep gratitude to President Trump, Secretary Rubio, Secretary Rollins, and Deputy Secretary Landau for making this issue a top priority and leading a successful effort to hold Mexico accountable. Their leadership — along with the strong support of Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Representatives Monica De La Cruz, Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzalez, Tony Gonzales, and House Appropriations Chairman Mario Diaz-Balart — has delivered a critical breakthrough.

Because of their work, Mexico has agreed to deliver some of the water it owes to the United States immediately, with additional deliveries over the next six months. These deliveries are beneficial for both municipal and agricultural needs. For farmers, this new deal — assuming Mexico complies — means that some who would not have planted this season may now be able to plant, and others may be able to save trees and rebuild operations that have been at the brink.

This agreement is not a complete solution. Years of lost water cannot be recovered overnight, and today’s deal will not make agriculture whole. However, it represents a critical first step toward restoring the certainty our farmers and communities need. Water is the foundation of our agricultural economy, and any progress toward restoring consistent deliveries is welcomed.

We are realistic. Mexico has a history of failing to meet its obligations, and it chose not to deliver water when it had the ability to do so. Nevertheless, we are encouraged that this Administration has shown a commitment to not only bring Mexico to the table but to stay engaged, ensuring that commitments are enforced.

Rio Grande Valley agriculture will continue working closely with the Administration to monitor Mexico’s compliance. It is imperative that Mexico fulfills this new agreement and, importantly, begins meeting its obligations for the new cycle immediately, not waiting until the end of the five-year window.

In closing, we are grateful — sincerely and deeply — to the Administration for prioritizing the needs of American farmers and rural communities. We are cautiously optimistic that this is the beginning of a new era of accountability and adherence to the 1944 Water Treaty. The future of Rio Grande Valley agriculture depends on it.



