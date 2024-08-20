Texas Citrus Mutual Addresses Critical Water Issues in South Texas and Mexico’s Water Debt

Citrus grove removals in South Texas.

Texas Citrus Mutual urges action on Texas water shortages and Mexico's water debt, warning of severe risks to the region's citrus industry and local economy.

MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Citrus Mutual (TCM), under the leadership of President Dale Murden, is urgently calling attention to the escalating water issues in South Texas and the ongoing water debt owed by Mexico. These issues pose significant threats to the citrus industry, a vital component of our region's agricultural economy.

Critical Water Issues in South Texas

South Texas is currently facing severe water shortages due to prolonged drought conditions and inadequate water management. The Rio Grande, a crucial water source for our citrus growers, is experiencing historically low levels, exacerbating the stress on our water supply. This situation is not only jeopardizing the current citrus crop but also threatening the long-term sustainability of our orchards.

President Dale Murden stated, "Our citrus growers are facing unprecedented challenges due to the lack of water. Without immediate action and support, the citrus industry in South Texas is at risk of significant economic losses, affecting not only the growers but also the entire supply chain and local communities."

Mexico’s Water Debt

Compounding these issues is Mexico's current water debt under the 1944 Water Treaty between the United States and Mexico. Mexico is obligated to deliver a specified amount of water from the Rio Grande to the U.S., but recent shortfalls have left our growers without the necessary resources to maintain their crops.

"The water debt from Mexico is a critical issue that urgently needs to be addressed," Murden emphasized. "We rely heavily on this water for irrigation, and the failure to meet these obligations is putting our entire industry at risk. We are calling on both governments to work together to ensure compliance with the treaty and secure the water needed for our agricultural operations."

Impact on the Citrus Industry

The citrus industry is a cornerstone of South Texas agriculture, contributing significantly to the local and state economy while providing employment for thousands of residents. The current water crisis threatens to reduce citrus production drastically, leading to potential job losses, economic downturns, and a decrease in the availability of fresh, locally-grown citrus products.

Murden continued, "We must take immediate action to address these water issues. This includes improving water management practices, investing in infrastructure to enhance water efficiency, and ensuring Mexico fulfills its water delivery obligations. The future of our citrus industry depends on it."

Call to Action

Texas Citrus Mutual is actively engaging with local, state, and federal officials to seek solutions and support for our growers. We are also working closely with industry partners to explore innovative water conservation techniques and alternative water sources.

"We urge policymakers and stakeholders to prioritize the water needs of our agricultural community," Murden concluded. "Together, we can find solutions to overcome these challenges and secure a sustainable future for the South Texas citrus industry."

About Texas Citrus Mutual:

Texas Citrus Mutual is a non-profit trade association representing citrus growers in Texas. Our mission is to advocate for the interests of our members and ensure the long-term viability of the citrus industry through education, research, and policy initiatives.