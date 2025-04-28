Submit Release
H.R. 2503, Undersea Cable Control Act

H.R. 2503 would require the Department of Commerce to report to the Congress on its strategy to prevent foreign adversaries from acquiring the means to build and operate undersea cables. The bill also would direct the department to study whether to impose export controls on equipment used to construct, operate, or maintain undersea cables.

On the basis of information about the costs of similar requirements, CBO estimates that providing the required studies and reports would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

