ODHS announces new online training on recognizing and reporting child abuse

The Oregon Department of Human Services, (ODHS) has launched its first-ever interactive online training for the public about reporting suspected child abuse. The training rollout coincides with Child Abuse Awareness Month and the announcement of a new safety initiative underway in Child Welfare.

Safety priorities in the initiative include improving safety for children in foster care and children who come to the attention of Child Welfare in addition to providing training to the public and professionals known as mandatory reporters. Mandatory reporters are required by law to report suspected child abuse, and include professionals in healthcare, law enforcement, social work and education fields, among others.

The new online training helps reporters recognize types of child abuse, how to report, and recognize when a family needs material or economic assistance. Across the country and in Oregon, efforts to better distinguish between child abuse and neglect and family needs related to poverty are driving family support programs, sometimes called family preservation or prevention.

“We all contribute to child safety not only by being mandatory reporters, but by being mandatory supporters,” said Aprille Flint-Gerner, ODHS Child Welfare Division director. “This training provides the public with the tools needed to recognize signs of abuse that must be reported, as well as understanding when a family needs a community resource or support, rather than a report to the hotline.”

The interactive training takes about an hour to complete and is considered the official Oregon Health Authority and ODHS state course with the most up-to-date guidance on child abuse and effective reporting. Prior to the new training, ODHS used a shorter explanatory video about reporting child abuse.

The course, Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse in Oregon, teaches:

How to recognize signs of child abuse and understand the definitions.

The role and impact of personal biases when determining whether a report is required.

How to make a report and what information to provide to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline.

What happens after a report is made.

How to connect a family with resources.

The training also aims to prevent unnecessary abuse reports. The Oregon Child Abuse Hotline (ORCAH) receives a high number of calls that are neither reports of child abuse nor require Child Welfare intervention. In 2024, ORCAH, received 176,393 contacts, resulting in 96,246 documented screening reports. Of the documented reports, 46,483, or 27% resulted in Child Protective Services completing an assessment. ORCAH data shows that 80% of reports are from mandatory reporters, largely from representatives of law enforcement, education and the medical field.

Data in Oregon and nationally show that Black and/or African American and American Indian/Alaska Native families are disproportionately reported to child welfare. The training addresses how reporters can recognize their personal biases and how they view a child or family in need.

“We hope the training will help reduce disproportionality in reporting and get families connected to the services they need to thrive,” Flint-Gerner said. “Child safety is about early intervention in communities whenever possible, so that children who are unsafe get help quickly, and families who need resources get connected to supports. Prevention and early intervention are where the public and mandatory reporters can really make a difference.”

The new training is available on the Reporting Child Abuse web page in partnership with Oregon State University’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE).

Additional learning materials, including "What you can do about child abuse" guide and quick reference guide "Reporting child abuse in Oregon."

Find local resources financial assistance, food pantry information and other free or reduced-cost help at 211info.org, via phone at 211, or via text 898211.

Information about how youth in foster care can file a complaint: email fco.info@odhsoha.oregon.gov or call 855-840-6036.