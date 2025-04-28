MTA’s Efforts to Combat Fare Evasion

Governor Kathy Hochul today shared the latest progress on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) multifaceted plan to combat fare evasion and improve fare collection across the subway, on buses and commuter railroads, and toll collection on bridges and tunnels. As a result of increased ridership and efforts to combat fare evasion, fare revenue is up 67 percent compared to 2021. Over the last two years, the MTA has implemented a series of strategic measures to reduce fare evasion centered around equity, education, enforcement and environment. With 40 percent of the MTA’s operating budget coming from fare and tolls, fare compliance directly impacts the MTA’s ability to run the system — every paid fare keeps the trains and buses running and supports a better transit system. With support from multiple anti-fare evasion strategies, total fare revenue is trending up, reaching $5 billion for 2024 and increased by $322 million from 2023.

“These numbers show that our comprehensive strategy to combat fare and toll evasion is working and system users and taxpayers are benefitting,” Governor Hochul said. “We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal — including increased enforcement efforts and new infrastructure — to prevent fare evasion, hold perpetrators accountable and keep these numbers trending in the right direction.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “For the last two years, we’ve been attacking fare and toll evasion from all angles – hardening the system against fare beaters, simplifying fare payment, raising awareness about discounted fares and, yes, doing more enforcement. Now those efforts are yielding positive results that will grow even more with the new modern fare gates that are coming.”

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, "The strategies to improve fare collection are working. We are glad to see these efforts begin to pay off and expect to see further improvement as we expand on these initiatives and work with NYPD to keep up enforcement.”

MTA Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free, “Between the new onboard invoice policy and the preboarding validation programs, the LIRR is seeing tremendous improvements in fare collection — customers are also seeing and appreciating our efforts to combat fare evasion. The new policy requires individuals to provide a valid ID in order to be issued an invoice, which could not be possible without the incredible support from the MTAPD, whose greater presence on trains have also had a positive impact on customers’ feelings of safety.”

MTA Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek, “Train crews have done great work enforcing fare payment on Metro-North. With the new onboard invoice policy and support from the MTAPD, the tone around fare compliance has been reinforced — emphasizing the requirement of a valid ticket to ride. And with more signage reminding customers to purchase and activate tickets before boarding, customers are building a better habit of boarding with a fare.”

MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Catherine Sheridan said, “Toll revenue is a significant source of financial support for mass transit and the interagency task force launched last year has amplified our toll collection efforts — and continues to grow, now including the Westchester and Nassau County police departments. This unprecedented coordination has resulted in region-wide success and sends a clear message to motorists who try to evade the tolls — don’t risk losing your car, just pay the toll.”

Improving the System

The MTA is setting new ridership and service records. The subway has reached its best Customer Journey Time Performance (CJTP) in subway history, at 86 percent; buses are traveling up to 20 percent faster in Manhattan since the launch of the Congestion Relief Zone program; and the commuter railroads are operating with record level on-time performance with Metro-North achieving a 99 percent on-time performance for March, and the LIRR, 96 percent.

In an effort to bring back more riders, the MTA focused on adding and improving service, while investing in subway safety. In 2023 — with support from Governor Hochul and State legislature — the MTA began a series of phased service enhancements across 12 subway lines, which is now complemented by service increases on eight express bus routes that went into effect March 30; more enhancements are slated to come June 29 across 16 local bus routes.

With more service and more riders, major crime on the subways is down 11 percent this year. This follows significant efforts to create a safer environment with more police in the system, including two officers on every train overnight, cameras in every subway car, installation of LED lighting at every station and expanding the Subway Co-Response Outreach Teams (SCOUT) to address cases of severe mental illness in the system.

Simplifying the System

Subway and Buses

The MTA has focused on making the system easier to use by simplifying the payment process and saving customers the guess work on what fare product is the most cost efficient for them. 67 percent of subway and bus riders are now using the tap-and-go contactless fare payment.

Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad

The popular TrainTime app, with a 4.9 app store rating, makes it easy for customers to check travel times, buy commuter rail tickets, learn of real-time service updates, chat with a live representative and much more. Ninety-three percent of customers use the app to look up schedules and/or purchase tickets, resulting in 71 percent of all railroad revenue coming from tickets purchased in the app.

Bridges and Tunnels

Open road tolling has completely transformed tolling operations and dramatically improved toll collection since its implementation in 2017. Without the backups at toll plazas, this transition has greatly reduced collisions and improved traffic flow.

Recently, on April 15, 2025, the MTA, New York State Thruway Authority, and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey launched a new and improved E-ZPass website and app, providing a more streamlined and user-friendly platform to view accounts and pay tolls. And as part of the launch of the Congestion Relief Zone program, customers now have the choice to pay per trip or automatically replenish their account, which was the standard for E-ZPass accounts.

Fortifying the System

Improvements to the Fare Environment

The MTA has taken several steps to tackle evasion tactics across the subways and buses to create a stronger, more resilient system against fare evasion, including turnstile modifications, installations of delayed egress on emergency exits and the deployment of gate guards. Ninety percent of all turnstiles have been reconfigured to prevent backcocking — a form of fare evasion where subway riders attempt to pass through a turnstile by pulling it back just enough to squeeze through without paying — and more than 200 stations are assigned gate guards. Stations with gate guards have seen a 36 percent reduction in fare evasion.

At gates with delayed egress, there was a 10 percent drop in total fare evasion. Currently operational at more than 70 stations, the MTA is on track to expand delayed egress to 150 stations by the end of the year.

At stations where turnstile sleeves and fins were installed, there was a 60 percent decrease in turnstile jumping.

Bus Eagle Team Enforcement

The MTA has stepped up EAGLE Team deployment using a data-driven approach to optimize deployment of the EAGLE Team to bus stops and times of day with the highest concentration of fare evaders. The agency’s civilian bus fare inspection team, supported by the NYPD, enforces bus fare payment at 140 locations every week and has resulted in a 36 percent decrease in fare evasion at those stops.

Paid boardings increased seven percent at EAGLE intervention stops, and the overall rate of bus fare evasion has fallen for three consecutive quarters.

Commuter Railroads

On the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad, a new onboard invoice policy was adopted to better enforce fare payment. In the event that a customer does not have a valid ticket for travel, they are required to provide a valid ID to be issued an invoice. If an ID is not provided, the customer is advised to exit the train or police will be requested, which then results in a summons, or if a repeat offender, arrest. Since implementation in June of 2024, there have been 66 percent fewer invoices issued on the Long Island Rail Road. For the entire year of 2024, there were 295 percent more issuances of summonses and 140 percent more arrests than the previous year.

On Metro-North, there have been 31 percent fewer invoices since the new policy went into effect and 162 percent more summonses were issued for 2024, along with 50 percent more arrests.

Gating — or pre-boarding ticket inspections — on the commuter railroads are now a permanent program. Key findings from the pilot program reveal that the program is well received by passengers with overall positive feedback and improvements in customer behavior, with a majority of riders having their tickets out and ready to show to a crewmember. Metro-North implements gating programs mainly for special events, and the LIRR is now performing daily weekday ticket checks at Penn Station.

Bridges & Tunnels

Toll revenue recovery has increased 44 percent since 2021. These results were greatly assisted by last year’s launch of the largest city-state interagency task force focused on removing cars with fraudulent, obscured, or altered license plates, and persistent toll violators, as well as a legislative package on toll enforcement signed into law by Governor Hochul in last year's enacted budget. Since the launch of the task force in March 2024, law enforcement agencies have collectively issued more than 45,000 summonses, towed over 4,400 vehicles and made 1,025 arrests.

Looking Forward

The MTA continues to advocate for stronger consequences for transit crimes, and with the support of the NYPD, public safety. The MTA’s first ever Criminal Justice Advocate is working with District Attorneys to prosecute theft of service, which is critical for effective fare collection enforcement, and other transit crimes.

Building on the foundation the MTA has set to tackle fare evasion, the agency will look forward to continuing progress through:

Piloting a proof of payment system on buses in 2026. This concept will be made possible by the full transition to the tap-and-go payment system, which is slated for the end of the year.

Refreshed railroad ticketing policies

Completing physical turnstile modifications. By the summer of 2025, all turnstiles will be reconfigured to prevent backcocking.

Modern Fare Gates

The MTA has shortlisted Conduent, Cubic, Scheidt & Bachmann, and STraffic as potential vendors to provide modern fare gates for the subway system. Later this fall, the MTA will start testing gates from these vendors in select stations, before making final determinations on which gate types will be qualified.

