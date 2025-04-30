Canadian startup Just Meeting Rooms launches in the UK

Just 2 years old and in over 100 North American cities, Just Meeting Rooms is now in the UK with almost 100 meeting rooms for hire by the hour or by the day.

Launching in the UK is a big moment. It proves that our model works anywhere — and as someone who’s one-quarter English, it feels a little like coming home.” — Founder and CEO Howard Chang

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After only 2 years in market and already in over 100 cities in North America, Just Meeting Rooms is taking its next big move with a launch in London and several other UK cities. By crossing the pond, Just Meeting Rooms is fulfilling its early promise of being a capital light, “Airbnb-like” global marketplace for professional meeting space rentals – bookable by the hour or by the day on mobile or desktop.“Launching in the UK is a big moment,” says Founder and CEO Howard Chang. “It proves that our model works anywhere — and as someone who’s one-quarter English, it feels a little like coming home.”With guest bookings growing in double digits, month over month, Just Meeting Rooms has been an unqualified success. The United Kingdom and London in particular, will be a true test to see if this growing marketplace works in new market conditions and with a different business culture. So far UK hosts, which include well known coworking businesses, hotels and inns are enthusiastic about coming on board, as they see the platform as a way to add revenue to existing and often under-utilized meeting rooms.“We love the focus and simplicity of Just Meeting Rooms and their potential to drive new business and new leads to our coworking offices” says one new London based host, “Since its free to list, we see the booking commission as advertising we only pay for when it works.”With an entirely Canadian-based, in-house team of software engineers, marketing strategists, media experts, content creators and backed by private investors, Just Meeting Rooms believes their secret sauce is that any business with a place and a process to welcome outside guests can be a host. So in addition to coworking spaces and hotels, their hosts include ad agencies, law firms, podcast studios and event spaces who meet the customer experience standards necessary to qualify as a Just Meeting Rooms host. London is calling and Just Meeting Rooms is ready to answer with a promise of more handshakes in more places.About Just Meeting RoomsLaunched in March 2023, Just Meeting Rooms aims to be the global platform for booking professional meeting spaces of all styles and sizes by the hour or by the day. Their capital light, marketplace model has hosts that include coworking companies, hotels, conference centers, event venues and professional offices like law firms, ad agencies and consultancies. Backed and powered by an established marketing technology incubator theturnlab , Just Meeting Rooms is led by Founder and CEO Howard Chang.Media inquiries: Howard Chang 1-416-712-5503howardc@justmeetingrooms.com

A better way to host in person meetings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.