Prop Tech startup Just Meeting Rooms launches 300 new locations across 50 cities in the US

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year of solid growth in the Canadian market since its launch in 2023, www.justmeetingrooms.com is rapidly expanding into the US, with sights set on the UK and EU in early 2025. Now with over 700 meeting spaces for rent in most major markets in Canada and over 50 markets in the US including Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Philadelphia, Phoenix and New York, Just Meeting Rooms is fulfilling its early promise of being a capital light, “Airbnb-like” marketplace for professional meeting space rentals, bookable on mobile or desktop (see image at bottom).“We will have over 1000 rooms by the end of the year, and revenue continues to grow at double digits compounded every month,” says founder and CEO Howard Chang. “We believe the key to our rapid growth is how easy we make it for businesses to become hosts and for users to become guests”.Behind this growth are market forces impacting commercial real estate in a post-pandemic, hybrid work environment. Many small and large companies are opting for more flexibility for their team and are reluctant to make big bets on longer term leases*. In addition, COVID accelerated the growth of freelance and independent workers who rely on shared business spaces to meet clients and bring partners together.**After early success in Canada, particularly in key cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa, the leadership team with support from the board and investors decided to enter the US market this fall. Leveraging their growing brand presence and striking deals with major hosts such as California-based Premier Workspaces, Just Meeting Rooms has quickly built a substantial presence in major US markets.“One of the reasons why I got involved with Just Meeting Rooms is their global ambition, starting with our current US expansion,” says board member John Ruffolo. “We need Canadian startups to think and act big.”With this expansive strategy backed by robust research, Just Meeting Rooms has attracted angel investors from many sectors, including Original Dragon and Boston Pizza founder Jim Treliving, who see Just Meeting Rooms as a unique and important player in the evolution of hybrid and remote work. With an entirely Canadian-based, in-house team of software engineers, marketing strategists, media experts, content creators and researchers, Just Meeting Rooms believes their secret sauce is that any business with a place and a process to welcome outside guests can be a host. So in addition to co-working spaces and hotels, their hosts include ad agencies, law firms, podcast studios and restaurants who meet the customer experience standards necessary to qualify as a Just Meeting Rooms host. They have proven this model works in Canada — now they are poised to prove it across North America.About Just Meeting RoomsLaunched in March 2023, Just Meeting Rooms (formerly known as Just Boardrooms) aims to be the global platform for booking professional meeting spaces of all styles and sizes by the hour or by the day. Their capital light, marketplace model has hosts that include coworking companies, hotels, conference centers, event venues and professional offices like law firms, ad agencies and consultancies. Backed and powered by an established marketing technology incubator www.theturnlab.com , Just Meeting Rooms is led by Howard Chang, CEO and Anthony Santilli, Managing Director.Media inquiriesHoward Chang 1-416-712-5503howardc@justmeetingrooms.com** https://www.smallbizlabs.com/2023/11/the-pandemic-accelerated-the-shift-to-independent-work-.html

