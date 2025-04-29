Princeton TMX and Telegraph to Launch Enhanced Rail Shipper Products in New Partnership

We’re building the most complete rail management experience in the market. Princeton TMX and Telegraph are on a mission to help shippers manage rail freight faster, leaner, and smarter.” — Mark McEntire

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princeton TMX, an industry-leading transportation management system, has partnered with Telegraph, a pioneering rail technology solutions provider, to launch a full suite of modern rail solutions in its multi-modal TMS for shippers across North America. Shippers can now manage their rail operations directly on the Princeton TMX platform, making shipping by rail easier and more seamless.“At Princeton TMX, we’re relentlessly solving the hardest logistics problems for modern shippers,” said Mark McEntire, CEO of Princeton TMX. “With Telegraph’s technology embedded directly into our TMS, our customers can manage their end-to-end shipments without needing to log into any additional systems.”Princeton TMX serves a diverse range of rail shippers across manufacturing, metals, mining, building products, chemicals, agriculture, and food and beverage. The company’s rail system was built in collaboration with some of the largest industrial shippers in North America, designed to address the historically manual, fragmented nature of rail operations. It simplified the entire lifecycle of a rail shipment, from booking to tracking to demurrage, within a unified TMS.“A rail shipper can now generate an initial rail booking, access precise arrival predictions, generate accurate equipment forecasts, and manage demurrage with advanced tooling all without leaving the Princeton TMX platform,” said Harris Ligon, Co-Founder + CEO. “This is a step forward in modernizing the shipper experience of incorporating freight rail into their shipping modes.”This product release is a catalyst for rail shippers to enhance their capabilities. Princeton TMX and Telegraph will continue expanding this program to deliver advanced technology to waitlisted shippers through the end of the year.“This partnership is just the beginning,” added McEntire. “We’re building the most complete rail management experience in the market. Princeton TMX and Telegraph are on a mission to help shippers manage rail freight faster, leaner, and smarter.”To receive updates on upcoming launches and learn more about the rail product suite offerings at Princeton TMX visit www.princetontmx.com About Princeton TMXPrinceton TMX is an industry leading transportation management system. The platform helps shippers manage and optimize transportation across all modes, including truckload, LTL, rail, barge, and private fleets, within a single system. Designed for configurability and speed-to-value, Princeton TMX delivers automation, visibility, and cost savings at scale for complex supply chains. Learn more at www.princetontmx.com and follow Princeton TMX on LinkedIn About TelegraphTelegraph is a leader in delivering digital solutions to railroads, shippers, logistics service providers, terminals, and railcar leasing companies. With an innovative platform that provides price transparency, shipment visibility, and proactive business intelligence, Telegraph empowers customers and makes shipping by rail easier and more effective. For more details, visit www.telegraph.io and follow us on LinkedIn

