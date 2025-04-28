Premier’s, minister’s statements on National Day of Mourning

CANADA, April 28 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement in recognition of National Day of Mourning:

“Going to work should be a safe, routine activity. Yet every year, hundreds of British Columbians are hurt or killed on the job.

“On National Day of Mourning, we remember the workers who have died, were injured or became ill as a result of their job. We also renew our commitment to protecting workers and preventing workplace tragedies.

“In 2024, 146 B.C. workers died due to workplace illnesses or injuries. My heart goes out to their loved ones and their communities.

“Every workplace death has far-reaching consequences. Lives are cut short. Co-workers are traumatized. And loved ones are devastated – shocked that when they said goodbye in the morning, they were saying goodbye forever.

“Our government is committed to working toward a future where every worker in this province goes home safe and healthy at the end of their day. And, if people are hurt on the job, that they get all the support they need.

“Last year, occupational diseases, including exposure to asbestos, remained the No. 1 workplace killer in B.C. By partnering with WorkSafeBC to introduce new asbestos licensing and certification requirements, we have made workplaces safer and healthier, but we know there is much more work to do.

“In the past year, we have made it easier for people from more professions to access workers’ compensation for psychological injuries caused by work-related trauma. We also became the first jurisdiction in Canada to provide basic protections for gig workers, including covering them through WorkSafeBC. And we addressed an important health-and-safety issue by making it mandatory to have flush toilets at construction sites with 25 workers or more.

“National Day of Mourning serves as a reminder that we have more to do. One workplace death or injury is one too many. Everyone has a right to come home to their family at the end of the day, and we will continue to work toward that goal in partnership with workers, the labour movement and employers.

“Today, we honour those we have lost, alongside their loved ones and colleagues. And, in their memory, we recommit to ensuring that no one ever has to pay the ultimate price, just for a paycheque.”

Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour, said:

“Today and every day, we remember the workers whose lives were taken far too soon, leaving behind grieving families and friends. Their loss is a daily reminder of the urgent need to do everything we can to ensure our loved ones come home safe at the end of their shifts. As the minister of labour, I wake up every morning thinking about workers who have lost their lives on the job. Their stories should drive us all to recommit to do the work needed to make worksites as safe as possible in B.C.”