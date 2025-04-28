Books of condolence are available for members of the public to express their sympathies and messages of support following the tragedy at the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Members of the public may sign a book of condolence at the Parliament Buildings in Victoria, located in the Hall of Honour. The book will be accessible daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., from now through Friday, May 2, 2025.
The online book is the easiest and most convenient way for people to pay their respects. It will remain open until 5 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025.
https://news.gov.bc.ca/32286
