Books of condolence are available for members of the public to express their sympathies and messages of support following the tragedy at the Lapu-Lapu Festival in Vancouver on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Members of the public may sign a book of condolence at the Parliament Buildings in Victoria, located in the Hall of Honour. The book will be accessible daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., from now through Friday, May 2, 2025.

An online condolence book is also available here: https://submit.digital.gov.bc.ca/app/form/submit?f=f4944988-5402-45a8-bb9c-7b2a95f928d9

The online book is the easiest and most convenient way for people to pay their respects. It will remain open until 5 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025.