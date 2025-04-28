Submit Release
FEMA to Host Housing Resource Fair May 3 in Jeff Davis County

FEMA is hosting a Housing Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 3, in Jeff Davis County at the following location:

Jeff Davis Public Library

189 E. Jarman St. 

Hazlehurst, GA 31539

The Housing Resource Fair will bring together federal, state and local agencies in one place to offer services and resources to families recovering from Hurricane Helene.  

The goal of this collaborative effort is to help connect eligible disaster survivors with affordable housing along with valuable information and resources on their road to recovery.

Survivors will get information on available rental properties, the HEARTS Georgia Sheltering Program, and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

The Housing Resource Fair is an opportunity for survivors to: 

  • Explore affordable housing options and rental assistance programs.
  • Gain access to resources for displaced individuals and families.
  • Learn from community partners about educational funding resources. 

For FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin Wallace, the Housing Resource Fair is opportunity to give survivors a one-on-one experience: “We want survivors to know we are here for them and want to see the best outcome, which is moving into safe, sanitary and functioning housing,” he said. “We will walk them through their options to ensure they are aware of the resources that are available to fit their need.”

Anyone affected by Tropical Storm Debby or Hurricane Helene, whether they have applied for FEMA assistance or not, is welcome to attend.

