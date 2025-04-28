Town of Erwin Receives $2.6 Million for Road, Culvert Repairs

The state of Tennessee and FEMA have approved more than $2.6 million for road and culvert repairs in rural Erwin after Tropical Storm Helene swept across Eastern Tennessee in late September.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program will cover eligible costs to repair catastrophic damage to portions of South Industrial Drive. The road repairs and culvert replacements will follow best construction practices and meet applicable codes and standards.

FEMA’s share of this project is $1,991,244; the nonfederal share is $663,748.

The cost estimate was generated using FEMA's Rapid Assessment with Public Infrastructure Data. This program uses geospatial and aerial imagery as well as available Federal Highway Administration and State Department of Transportation data to develop a conceptual estimate for known public infrastructure.

Because Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program, FEMA reimburses state applicants 75% of the eligible costs of repairs to existing structures. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred those costs. The remaining 25% represents nonfederal funds.

The Public Assistance program is FEMA’s largest grant program, providing funding to help communities responding to and recovering from major presidentially declared disasters or emergencies. Helene swept across Tennessee Sept. 26-30 and the president approved a major disaster declaration on Oct. 2, allowing FEMA to pay for disaster-damaged infrastructure.