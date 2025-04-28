Submit Release
Carrie Drinkwine Co-Authors Marketing to Millions with Rudy Mawer

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrie Drinkwine, a leader in authenticity-based marketing and holistic entrepreneurship, has joined forces with renowned entrepreneur Rudy Mawer as a co-author in the upcoming book Marketing to Millions. This collaboration brings together top business minds to share proven strategies for scaling and success.

In her chapter, Drinkwine shares how trust, relatability, and transformation can drive deep audience connection and sustainable growth—without relying on fear-based tactics or ad spend. She outlines the exact steps she used to build a multimillion-dollar business through value-driven content, transparency, and human connection.

“Marketing is no longer about shouting the loudest—it’s about creating a magnetism that draws people in,” says Drinkwine.

Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Drinkwine and other industry leaders.

For more information, visit www.marketingtomillionsbook.com.

Carrie Drinkwine Co-Authors Marketing to Millions with Rudy Mawer

