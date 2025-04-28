Red Piranha Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2025

Red Piranha wins at Global Infosec Awards 2025

Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer of advanced cybersecurity solutions wins at the 13th annual Global InfoSec Awards during the 2025 RSA Conference.

We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at their 13th annual Global InfoSec Awards during the 2025 RSA Conference” — Adam Bennett, CEO of Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha wins the ‘Best Solution: Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response’ and ‘Innovative Service: Next-Gen Extended Detection and Response’ awards in the 13th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2025.Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that we have won the Best Solution: Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response and Innovative Service: Next-Gen Extended Detection and Response awards at the 13th annual Global InfoSec Awards during the 2025 RSA Conference in San Francisco.Red Piranha proudly holds numerous awards, is a member of Team Defence Australia, and is the first Oceanic member and the top contributor to the Cyber Threat Alliance , delivering world-leading threat intelligence which is fully integrated and operationalised. We take immense pride in representing cutting-edge cybersecurity technology that is Australian-made, defence-ready, and promotes true sovereign capability on a global platform.This announcement comes at the perfect time as we gear up to launch Crystal Eye 5.5, engineered to deliver unmatched network stability and resilience. With enhanced visibility, deeper Microsoft 365 integration, and SASE Declarative Authorization for Zero Trust security, Crystal Eye 5.5 sets a new standard for stable, secure, and future-ready networks.Our Crystal Eye Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR) solution, with integrated services – a proprietary, sovereign-built platform that protects, detects, and responds to threats across a business’ entire attack surface (network, endpoint and cloud), meshed with a 24x7 SOC, intelligence, risk management and consulting capabilities.With Crystal Eye TDIR, organisations can gain up to 10 times increased visibility, obtaining critical insight into network operations to address APTs and previously unknown attacks using network behavioural analytics. It also helps detect all known Malware families and CnC callouts like Cobalt Strike. Our best-in-class solution enables organisations to quickly and efficiently identify, assess and respond to threats, both known and unknown attacks.Our Crystal Eye XDR (Extended Detection and Response) provides a holistic cybersecurity program that offers advanced protection against the evolving threat landscape, all from one unified platform. Crystal Eye XDR intuitively protects, detects, and responds to threats across a business’s entire attack surface area, including network, endpoint and cloud. Crystal Eye XDR is supported by a suite of cybersecurity services that help guide, educate, and secure an organisation, allowing them to perform critical cybersecurity functions.For the fifth year running, Red Piranha's flagship product, Crystal Eye, has secured the "Next-Gen in Extended Detection and Response (XDR)" award. Furthermore, this is the second year we have won the Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response Award.“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 13th anniversary as one of the world’s leading independent cybersecurity news and information providers. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased.”Adam Bennett, CEO of Red PiranhaRed Piranha embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach.Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense MagazineThe judges are CISSP, FMDHS and CEH-certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company. Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies than the ones with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for the best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.We are glad to share the Global InfoSec Awards with our fellow winners. Congratulations to them all!We are thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners. Congratulations to them all.About Red PiranhaRed Piranha is an Australian company specialising in cybersecurity solutions known for its Crystal Eye platform. The company focuses on technological innovation and strategic direction in the cybersecurity space.

Adam Bennett on Red Piranha's role in Australian Defence ecosystem

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.