Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Gives Hope to Residents of Bethlehem this Easter Holiday

Life for Relief and Development - West Bank - Easter Distribution 2025

Life for Relief and Development - West Bank - Easter Distribution 2025

Life for Relief and Development - West Bank - Easter Distribution 2025

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Gives Hope to Elderly Residents of Bethlehem this Easter Holiday by Providing Baskets of Staple Food Items

I live alone. The food basket was the only thing I received this Easter. It filled my table and my heart. Thank you.”
— Om Sami, Resident of Beit Sahour
SOUTHFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Easter season, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) brought hope and compassion to the residents of Beit Sahour, Bethlehem, through a vital emergency relief initiative aimed at supporting the community’s most vulnerable members. As part of its ongoing humanitarian mission, LIFE distributed food baskets containing essential staples to elderly individuals and families, helping them celebrate the season with dignity, nourishment, and joy.

The distribution took place in Beit Sahour, a town deeply affected by the ongoing economic hardship and disruption to tourism in the region. The food baskets—carefully prepared with rice, flour, sugar, oil, canned goods, and jam—provided immediate nutritional support while also uplifting spirits during a time traditionally centered on family, celebration, and community.

“Receiving this box means more than just food; it’s a reminder that we are not alone, and there are people who care,” shared William, a 68-year-old resident of Beit Sahour.

The initiative focused on elderly individuals and families that include elderly members in need of constant care—populations often overlooked in times of crisis. By prioritizing distribution based on vulnerability and need, LIFE ensured a fair, transparent process that built trust and strengthened social bonds.

“We haven’t had family visit in months. But with the food basket, my wife could bake and offer something to our relatives and neighbors who will stop by for Easter,” said Khader, 73, of Beit Sahour.

This humanitarian effort was made possible through the collaboration of local volunteers, community leaders, and partner organizations, and it fulfilled three primary goals:

• Alleviating basic needs by delivering essential food supplies to elderly and disabled individuals during an economically challenging time.
• Strengthening community connections by showing respect and care for the elderly, reinforcing their value in society.
• Enhancing local cooperation with institutions to enrich future aid efforts and community development initiatives.

A representative from the Bethlehem Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) stated: “For a year and a half, tourism in the governorate has ground to a halt, impacting the local economy and families who depend on it. The distribution of emergency food baskets, especially during the Eid al-Fitr and Easter seasons, has been a significant support for these families.”

LIFE also extended its support to Jemima Home, a residential care center for people with severe disabilities.

“This contribution is helping us continue to serve children with complex needs during a time when our resources have been severely strained,” said Lana Zugbii, Director of Jemima Home.

“It’s heartwarming to see the support delivered to those who are struggling. These food boxes bring hope and joy during a challenging time,” expressed Reem, a local volunteer.

For LIFE, this initiative reflects the organization’s enduring commitment to humanitarian service—being present where it’s needed most, and reminding communities that they are not forgotten.

“I live alone. The food basket was the only thing I received this Easter. It filled my table and my heart. Thank you,” shared Om Sami, 77.

Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Beit Sahour Distribution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Gives Hope to Residents of Bethlehem this Easter Holiday

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Company/Organization
Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 313-240-2762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 32 years, LIFE has distributed over $623.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 60 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

More From This Author
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Gives Hope to Residents of Bethlehem this Easter Holiday
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Responds to Earthquake Emergency in Myanmar, Supporting Survivors with Urgent Aid
Compassion Beyond Borders: LIFE Extends Ramadan Relief to 39 Nations
View All Stories From This Author