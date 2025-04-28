NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 4/28/25-5/2/25
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 28 – May 2, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, April 28
9:30 a.m. Industry Sub-Cabinet Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Infrastructure Sub-Cabinet Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. People Sub-Cabinet Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
5:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for energy legislation
Location: Kearns Mansion
Media Access
6:30 p.m. Dinner with nuclear energy stakeholders
Location: Kearns Mansion
Tuesday, April 29
9:00 a.m. Built Here: Nuclear Energy summit
Location: Pelion Venture Partners, Draper
Wednesday, April 30
10:45 a.m. Meeting with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Business Roundtable luncheon on Utah’s Family Offices
Location: Kearns Mansion
2:10 p.m. Visit to Philo Ventures
Location: Philo Ventures office, Lehi
3:40 p.m. Visit to NOVVA Data Centers
Location: West Jordan, Utah
Thursday, May 1
12:30 a.m. Utah Foundation Annual Luncheon
Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media Access
1:45 p.m. Meeting with Brian Steed, Executive Director of Utah State University’s Institute for Land, Water, and Air
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meeting with Utah Office of Tourism
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, May 2
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 28 – May 2, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, April 28
8:30 a.m. Team meeting
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Industry Sub-Cabinet meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Infrastructure Sub-Cabinet meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State
1:45 p.m. People Sub-Cabinet meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity’s team
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
5:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for energy legislation
Location: Kearns Mansion
Media Access
6:30 p.m. Dinner with nuclear energy stakeholders
Location: Kearns Mansion
Tuesday, April 29
9:00 a.m. Built Here Nuclear Energy Summit
Location: Pelion Venture Partners, Draper
Wednesday, April 30
No public meetings
Thursday, May 1
6:30 p.m. 2025 Bronze Minuteman Awards dinner
Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Friday, May 2
No public meetings
Sunday, May 4
7:30 p.m. Present at the LPGA Tournament Award Ceremony
Location: Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins
