NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 4/28/25-5/2/25

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

April 28 – May 2, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 28

9:30 a.m. Industry Sub-Cabinet Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Infrastructure Sub-Cabinet Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. People Sub-Cabinet Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

5:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for energy legislation

Location: Kearns Mansion

Media Access

6:30 p.m. Dinner with nuclear energy stakeholders

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, April 29
9:00 a.m. Built Here: Nuclear Energy summit
Location: Pelion Venture Partners, Draper

Wednesday, April 30
10:45 a.m. Meeting with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Business Roundtable luncheon on Utah’s Family Offices

Location: Kearns Mansion

2:10 p.m. Visit to Philo Ventures 

Location: Philo Ventures office, Lehi

3:40 p.m. Visit to NOVVA Data Centers

Location: West Jordan, Utah

Thursday, May 1

12:30 a.m. Utah Foundation Annual Luncheon

Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Media Access

1:45 p.m. Meeting with Brian Steed, Executive Director of Utah State University’s Institute for Land, Water, and Air

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Utah Office of Tourism

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, May 2

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 28 – May 2, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 28

8:30 a.m. Team meeting

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Industry Sub-Cabinet meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Infrastructure Sub-Cabinet meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State 

1:45 p.m. People Sub-Cabinet meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity’s team

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

5:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for energy legislation

Location: Kearns Mansion

Media Access

6:30 p.m. Dinner with nuclear energy stakeholders

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, April 29

9:00 a.m. Built Here Nuclear Energy Summit
Location: Pelion Venture Partners, Draper

Wednesday, April 30

No public meetings

Thursday, May 1

6:30 p.m. 2025 Bronze Minuteman Awards dinner

Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Friday, May 2
No public meetings

Sunday, May 4

7:30 p.m. Present at the LPGA Tournament Award Ceremony

Location: Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins

