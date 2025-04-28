NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 4/28/25-5/2/25

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule April 28 – May 2, 2025 **The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** **All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, April 28 9:30 a.m. Industry Sub-Cabinet Meeting Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Infrastructure Sub-Cabinet Meeting Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol 1:45 p.m. People Sub-Cabinet Meeting Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol 5:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for energy legislation Location: Kearns Mansion Media Access 6:30 p.m. Dinner with nuclear energy stakeholders Location: Kearns Mansion Tuesday, April 29

9:00 a.m. Built Here: Nuclear Energy summit

Location: Pelion Venture Partners, Draper Wednesday, April 30

10:45 a.m. Meeting with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol 12:00 p.m. Business Roundtable luncheon on Utah’s Family Offices Location: Kearns Mansion 2:10 p.m. Visit to Philo Ventures Location: Philo Ventures office, Lehi 3:40 p.m. Visit to NOVVA Data Centers Location: West Jordan, Utah Thursday, May 1 12:30 a.m. Utah Foundation Annual Luncheon Location: Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City Media Access 1:45 p.m. Meeting with Brian Steed, Executive Director of Utah State University’s Institute for Land, Water, and Air Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 2:30 p.m. Meeting with Utah Office of Tourism Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Friday, May 2 No public meetings Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule April 28 – May 2, 2025 **The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** **All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, April 28 8:30 a.m. Team meeting Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol 9:30 a.m. Industry Sub-Cabinet meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Infrastructure Sub-Cabinet meeting Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State 1:45 p.m. People Sub-Cabinet meeting Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol 3:00 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity’s team Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 3:30 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 5:30 p.m. Ceremonial signing for energy legislation Location: Kearns Mansion Media Access 6:30 p.m. Dinner with nuclear energy stakeholders Location: Kearns Mansion Tuesday, April 29 9:00 a.m. Built Here Nuclear Energy Summit

Location: Pelion Venture Partners, Draper Wednesday, April 30 No public meetings Thursday, May 1 6:30 p.m. 2025 Bronze Minuteman Awards dinner Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City Friday, May 2

No public meetings Sunday, May 4 7:30 p.m. Present at the LPGA Tournament Award Ceremony Location: Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins

