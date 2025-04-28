Aloha Stationary in Google Deepmind 60 Minutes Aloha Stationary in Google Deepmind 60 Minutes 2

Trossen Robotics hardware featured in 60 Minutes' DeepMind AI story, reinforcing role as a trusted platform for cutting-edge AI and robotics research.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trossen Robotics, a leader in advanced robotics research hardware, was recently showcased in a segment of CBS's 60 Minutes during their report, "What's next for AI at DeepMind, Google's artificial intelligence lab." Although not explicitly named, Trossen Robotics' hardware appeared repeatedly throughout the feature, underscoring its growing role as a go-to platform for cutting-edge AI and robotics research.The 60 Minutes piece, which aired nationally and is detailed on CBS News ( https://www.cbsnews.com/news/google-artificial-intelligence-demis-hassabis-60-minutes/ ), spotlighted DeepMind's latest advancements in artificial intelligence, including the pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). In numerous scenes throughout the pisode, Trossen Robotics' research kits could be seen in action—quietly but crucially supporting the physical experimentation behind some of the world's most ambitious AI initiatives."This feature validates what our customers have long known—Trossen Robotics provides the hardware backbone that empowers real innovation," said Matt Trossen, Founder and CEO of Trossen Robotics. "From pioneering AI companies to top-tier universities, the world's leading minds trust our systems to deliver the performance, flexibility, and reliability their research demands."Trossen Robotics' hardware is increasingly recognized as the research platform enabling embodied AI research—the intersection of robotics and machine learning where intelligence is developed through real-world interaction. By offering modular, durable, and easy-to-deploy robotic kits and manipulators, Trossen Robotics lowers the barrier for teams to move from idea to real-world testing.Researchers working toward AGI and advanced machine learning need more than just powerful algorithms; they require hardware capable of consistent, repeatable interaction with the real world. Trossen Robotics' platforms are designed with these needs in mind—offering precision control, intuitive setup, and robust operation, even in demanding lab environments."Our mission has always been simple: make advanced robotics accessible to the engineers and scientists shaping our future," said Trossen. "Seeing our kits helping DeepMind push the frontiers of AI—and being highlighted on 60 Minutes—is a proud milestone for our entire team."Trossen Robotics' products are already a familiar sight at leading research institutions including Stanford, Carnegie Mellon University, University of California Berkeley, and many others, as well as inside top corporate labs advancing robotics, AI, and autonomous systems. The company's approach focuses on delivering high-quality, affordable solutions without sacrificing the ruggedness and precision required for serious experimentation.The 60 Minutes feature emphasized not just software advances, but the growing need for AI systems to operate intelligently in the physical world—a world where Trossen Robotics' hardware plays a pivotal role. Trossen Robotics is proud to be at the heart of this movement, helping researchers accelerate their progress toward transformative breakthroughs in AI and robotics.For more information about Trossen Robotics' research kits and how they are powering the next generation of embodied AI, visit https://trossen.com/google-deepmind-60M About Trossen RoboticsTrossen Robotics is a leading supplier of advanced robotic platforms for education, research, and industry. Founded in 2005, the company focuses on making advanced robotic systems accessible to engineers, researchers, and innovators worldwide. With a commitment to reliability, modularity, and ease of use, Trossen Robotics products are trusted by some of the most prestigious institutions and cutting-edge companies across the globe.

