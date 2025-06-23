Trossen Robotics and General Robotics Announce Partnership to Bring AI-Enhanced Capabilities via GRID

Trossen X General Robotics

Trossen partners with General Robotics to add cloud-based AI skills like grasping, planning, and teleoperation to its modular robot platforms.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trossen Robotics, a leader in accessible robotic hardware, and General Robotics, the developer of GRID, a cloud-native platform for AI-powered robot skills, today announced a partnership to bring powerful AI capabilities to Trossen’s AI robot lineup.GRID unlocks AI-powered perception, planning, and control directly from the cloud, eliminating the infrastructure burden typically associated with deploying these advanced capabilities. Through this collaboration, Trossen’s AI-ready hardware—including the Trossen WidowX AI arm, Mobile AI platform, and Stationary AI—can tap into GRID’s robust API toolkit to gain intelligent skills with just a few lines of code.“Robots today can move, but without intelligence, they’re not truly useful. GRID changes that by delivering essential AI skills like grasp detection, trajectory planning, and teleoperation—all without local GPU hardware or ROS debugging,” said Dinesh Narayanan from General Robotics. “Our work with Trossen Robotics ensures that their high-quality, modular robot arms are now more powerful than ever.”The partnership covers Trossen’s AI hardware lineup, which already has hundreds of units deployed worldwide—a number expected to grow to thousands by year’s end. Trossen’s innovative hardware design, paired with GRID’s AI skills library, enables immediate real-world deployment for tasks like remote teleoperation, data collection, and pick-and-place automation.Marc Dostie, Technical Product Marketing Manager at Trossen Robotics, commented:“At Trossen, we’ve always focused on providing hardware that’s adaptable and easy to use for researchers and developers. By teaming up with General Robotics and integrating GRID, we’re taking that mission further: AI capabilities are now accessible to anyone using our robots, wherever they are.”Key Features Enabled by the Partnership:Remote Teleoperation: Control Trossen’s AI robot arms in real time from anywhere, without complex infrastructure.Pick and Place Automation: GRID’s perception and planning APIs enable intuitive grasping and placement tasks across use cases.Simulation-Ready Workflows: GRID supports integration of digital twins, so users can test and validate AI skills before deploying to real hardware.General Robotics’ GRID platform also offers a web-based workspace with robust simulation, allowing those without Trossen hardware to experiment with these capabilities on NVIDIA IsaacSim via GRID notebooks.For more information, visit:About Trossen RoboticsTrossen Robotics builds modular robotic arms and platforms designed to be accessible and adaptable for researchers, developers, and industrial teams worldwide. Learn more at www.trossenrobotics.com About General RoboticsGeneral Robotics is building general purpose intelligence to make every robot useful, fast, through GRID, a cloud-native platform that enables AI skills for perception, planning, and control. Learn more at www.generalrobotics.company.Media Contact:Marc DostieTechnical Product Marketing Manager, Trossen Roboticsmarc@trossenrobotics.comYasvi PatelProduct Manager, General Roboticsyasvi.patel@generalrobotics.company

