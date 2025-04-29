Westbrooke Associates Review Reveals the Strategy Behind LH1 Global Success in Assisted Living

Investors are urged to act quickly to secure a place in one of the UK’s most secure and socially responsible sectors. Westbrooke Associates has consistently delivered results by identifying and supporting profitable, future-proof investment opportunities. LH1 Global deliver high density, prime located residential developments to an international audience.

Westbrooke Associates sources opportunities we believe in — and this offering from LH1 Global is a prime example of financial strength with purpose.” — Tara Denholm-Smith

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westbrooke Associates , a leading investment firm with a proven track record of sourcing high-performing opportunities, is proud to unveil its latest venture in partnership with LH1 Global : a new, recession-resistant investment in the growing assisted living property sector.This strategic collaboration brings private investors access to an institutional-grade opportunity with strong, long-term income potential and measurable social impact.The demand for assisted living accommodation across the UK is accelerating, driven by rising needs for safe, independent housing solutions for vulnerable individuals. This includes people with disabilities, mental health challenges, autism and those who have experienced homelessness. Local authorities are increasingly turning to the private sector, offering long-term leases at premium rates to meet this urgent demand.Westbrooke Associates' latest opportunity allows investors to own high-specification assisted living apartments, already tenanted by registered housing associations. Each property is secured with a brand-new 25-year lease upon completion, generating a guaranteed 10% net yield from day one.There are no break clauses, no void periods and no overheads. Investors benefit from a fully repairing and insuring lease, meaning no maintenance, service charges or hidden costs.Moreover, rental income is reviewed annually with an upward-only adjustment linked to CPI plus 1%, providing a secure and growing income stream for the full 25-year term—and beyond, with the lease renewable thereafter.Westbrooke Associates is committed to delivering ethical, sustainable investment solutions . This assisted living project offers more than strong financial performance, it also contributes to society by helping those in need live independently with dignity. Investors not only earn substantial returns, but they also play a role in supporting inclusive housing provision across the UK.Westbrooke Associates has consistently delivered results by identifying and supporting profitable, future-proof investment opportunities. From social housing and litigation funding to modular living and consumer-led sectors such as premium spirits, Westbrooke has helped investors diversify portfolios with innovative, resilient products that perform regardless of market volatility.“Assisted living presents a rare combination of security, yield and purpose.” Said a spokesperson at Westbrooke Associates. “With our reputation for selecting high-quality assets and our focus on long-term value, we are proud to bring this opportunity to our investors in partnership with LH1 Global, a leader in the development of high-density, strategically located residential projects.”LH1 Global is an award-winning property company with a global reach and a reputation for delivering premium developments to the international market. With operations spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America, LH1 Global provides off-market, pre-build investment opportunities with clear exit strategies and robust capital growth potential.This opportunity is already attracting high interest from private and institutional investors. With stock limited and demand increasing, prospective investors are urged to act quickly to secure a place in one of the UK’s most secure and socially responsible sectors.To learn more about this opportunity or to explore other investment options with Westbrooke Associates, visit www.westbrookeassociates.com or contact our team directly on +44 203 745 0294 to request the Information Memorandum.For media enquiries please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

