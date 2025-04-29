Balfour Capital Welcomes Tom Ghiglione as Investment Advisor

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group Expands Global Investment Expertise with Appointment of Tom GhiglioneBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a global leader in investment management and strategic financial advisory, is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Ghiglione as an Investment Advisor. This significant addition enhances BCG’s mission to foster innovation, support sustainable growth, and expand its global footprint in the venture capital and private equity arenas.Tom Ghiglione brings a dynamic background in investor relations, venture development, and strategic fundraising. With a career built across international markets and a deep focus on early-stage ventures, Tom bridges emerging technologies with the critical capital they require to scale. His expertise will strengthen BCG’s investment network and empower its clients with greater access to high-growth opportunities in fields such as sustainable innovation, financial technology, and advanced climate solutions.Currently, Tom serves as a key figure in venture operations at TechBricks, where he has been instrumental in evaluating startup potential, analyzing financials, shaping go-to-market strategies, and preparing early-stage companies for successful fundraising efforts. His direct involvement in structuring a $1.5 million capital raise and laying the foundation for a $20 million Fund I launch highlights his practical ability to secure funding and build scalable investment platforms. His initiatives have included sourcing Limited Partners, creating custom crowdfunding systems, and enhancing investor accessibility—skills that align perfectly with BCG’s strategic vision for global capital mobilization.Tom's entrepreneurial acumen is also reflected through Ghiglione Consult, his advisory venture focused on supporting high-growth startups and investment firms. Through Ghiglione Consult, Tom has collaborated with prestigious partners including WhiteCastle Partners, Costa Norte Capital, APEX Ventures, and Emerald Wave Advisors. His clientele spans critical sectors such as artificial intelligence, climate technology, Web3 innovation, and fintech. Among notable engagements, he has worked with LeonardoAI, a Nordic Development Fund-backed company, and multiple portfolio ventures associated with Carbon13, emphasizing his commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth.In addition to his consultancy work, Tom played an active role in Costa Norte Capital, where he sourced and evaluated global fundraising opportunities, leading to over $32 million in signed client deals and $15 million in committed Series A investments across regions from San Francisco to Geneva. His track record demonstrates a consistent ability to connect capital with opportunity, a capability that will significantly benefit BCG’s global network of investors and entrepreneurs.Tom’s commitment to sustainable innovation is also evident through his contributions to Arboriza21, a groundbreaking initiative focused on reforesting regions of Peru through blockchain-enabled carbon tokens. His involvement helped facilitate the planting of over 80,000 trees while advancing local educational opportunities for women and children, highlighting a broader mission of creating impact-driven investment strategies.Fluent in English, Italian, and German, Tom combines cross-cultural communication skills with strategic market intelligence. He is currently completing a Bachelor's in Entrepreneurship at the International University of Applied Sciences, further augmenting his formal business education. As a former professional athlete and a national scholarship recipient competing with Italy’s U20 national rugby team, Tom embodies leadership, resilience, and global ambition—qualities that translate directly into his professional achievements.At Balfour Capital Group, Tom Ghiglione’s addition reinforces the firm’s commitment to driving global innovation, supporting early-stage growth, and delivering disciplined, high-impact financial advisory services. His experience across venture capital, sustainable technologies, and international fundraising will empower BCG to offer an expanded range of investment opportunities and advisory solutions to its global client base.Balfour Capital Group continues to grow its presence across major financial hubs worldwide, providing high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and forward-looking entrepreneurs with the strategic insights and investment access needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy.

