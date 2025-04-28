CONTACT:

Sgt. Geoff Pushee

603-271-3361

April 28, 2025

Raymond, NH – On April 27, at approximately 12:10 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a possible drowning in Raymond at Governors Lake.

The initial call that was received reported a group of individuals that were canoeing on Governors Lake just before midnight on April 26, whose canoe overturned. Three of the individuals were able to make it to shore, and when they realized their fourth friend was still missing they called for help, which initiated a search for the missing individual. The missing canoer was identified as a 15 year-old-male from Raymond.

Crews searched throughout the early morning hours for the missing teenager, and at approximately 8:00 a.m., a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer located and recovered the body of the teenager in about 9 feet of water approximately 60 feet from shore.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted by NH State Marine Patrol, Division of State Police, Raymond Police Department, and Raymond, Deerfield, and Auburn Fire Departments.

As we come into the summer season this tragic incident is a reminder for all boaters to utilize a personal flotation device (PFD) while on the waterbodies of New Hampshire. For safe boating tips visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov and https://www.nhsp.dos.nh.gov/our-services/field-operations-bureau/marine-patrol.