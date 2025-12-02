TENEX.AI Announces Investment from DTCP, Expansion in EMEA Market

DTCP investment in TENEX.AI to fuel TENEX’s EMEA expansion, including a new international HQ and regional team growth in 2026.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.AI, the AI-native cybersecurity company transforming security operations, today announced additional investment in its $27 million Series A funding round from DTCP. This follows previous closes led by Crosspoint Capital Partners, with full participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Shield Capital, DeepWork Capital, and the Florida Opportunity Fund.In just three quarters in the market, TENEX has exceeded $18 million in revenue and secured multiple Fortune 500 customers, underscoring TENEX’s leadership in the AI SOC and MDR markets. The investment supports its official expansion into the EMEA market, where TENEX anticipates establishing a physical international headquarters and scaling its EMEA team across 2026 to meet surging demand for AI-driven threat detection and response.Founded in 2015, DTCP is a global investment management firm with over €3 billion in assets under management and a team of more than 60 professionals across Europe, San Francisco, and Tel Aviv. DTCP backs the builders of the digital world — investing in the technologies and infrastructure that connect, compute, and power modern life. This partnership strengthens TENEX’s ability to deliver innovative, scalable security solutions tailored to EMEA enterprises facing evolving cyber threats.As part of this strategic funding, TENEX is officially entering the EMEA market, with plans to establish a dedicated physical international headquarters and rapidly expand its regional team throughout 2026. While location and further specifics will be announced in the coming months, the move signals TENEX's ambitious vision to become a cornerstone of Europe's cybersecurity landscape, leveraging the region's robust tech ecosystem, regulatory frameworks like the EU AI Act, and collaborative initiatives such as the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO).This expansion not only enhances TENEX's global footprint but also positions the company to address the unique cyber threats facing EMEA organizations, including converging threat groups as highlighted in the ENISA Threat Landscape 2025 report, rising ransomware attacks noted in Microsoft's Digital Defense Report 2025, and the projected 12.42% CAGR growth in Europe's cybersecurity market through 2033. By contributing to initiatives like ReArm Europe for collaborative R&D, TENEX aims to drive innovation, job creation, and resilient digital infrastructure across the continent.TENEX CEO Eric Foster announced: “This investment from DTCP propels our global mission forward, enabling us to bring AI-native MDR to the dynamic EMEA market. By establishing our international headquarters here, we’re tapping into Europe’s talent in AI and cybersecurity, while upholding the moral imperative to combat the evil of cybercrime and give good the advantage as we safeguard our allies’ critical infrastructure against sophisticated threats. With team growth across 2026 and exponential advancements in our U.S. operations, TENEX is committed to empowering businesses to innovate securely, fostering the next generation of cyber defenders on a worldwide scale.”TENEX’s alignment with the EMEA tech ecosystem is further evidenced by key 2025 trends, such as the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook emphasizing collaborative risk management, PwC's identification of AI agents as a top trend for EMEA, and Aon's insights on navigating cyber risks amid AI-driven competitiveness projects involving over 60 major European companies. These developments underscore the region’s momentum in fostering trustworthy AI and cybersecurity innovations, which TENEX is poised to advance through its agentic AI platform, integrating seamlessly with cloud-native environments to deliver unprecedented threat agility.This announced funding will accelerate TENEX’s engineering efforts to enhance its agentic AI capabilities, expand sales to meet growing international demand, and support its enterprise customers with faster, more cost-effective threat detection and response.“DTCP is thrilled to partner with TENEX as they pioneer AI-native security operations in EMEA and beyond,” said Lance Matthews, Partner at DTCP. “Their explosive growth and innovative approach to fusing AI with human expertise align perfectly with our focus on digital transformation, positioning them to redefine enterprise protection in a high-stakes landscape. We're excited to support their EMEA expansion, which will leverage Europe's AI talent and regulatory strengths to deliver scalable security solutions amid rising threats.”TENEX is hiring for a number of positions, with opportunities opening across EMEA in 2026. Interested parties can find more information at TENEX.ai/careers - and more information on the company’s award-winning culture outlined in the company’s Netflix-style culture deck hosted at culture.tenex.ai About TENEXTENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Shield Capital, DeepWork Capital, the Florida Opportunity Fund, and DTCP, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation AI-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, redefining how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments. For more information, visit tenex.ai or contact pr@tenex.ai.About DTCPFounded in 2015, DTCP is a global investment management firm with over €3 billion in assets under management and a team of more than 60 professionals across Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, and Valencia.DTCP backs the builders of the digital world — investing in the technologies and infrastructure that connect, compute, and power modern life.DTCP Growth backs bold entrepreneurs building the next generation of AI-driven enterprise software. With over 50 portfolio companies across Europe, US and Israel, the team supports category-defining leaders such as Arctic Wolf Networks, Auth0 (acquired by Okta), Guardicore (acquired by Akamai), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Groq, Cohere, LeanIX (acquired by SAP SE), Pipedrive (acquired by Vista Equity Partners), Signavio (acquired by SAP SE), and Quantum Systems. For a full list of portfolio companies please refer to www.dtcp.capital/growth-equity For more information on DTCP, visit dtcp.capitalMedia ContactTENEX.AI: PR@TENEX.aiDTCP: dtcp@kekstcnc.com

