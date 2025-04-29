Invisible Sun Technology Appoints New Executive Leadership

Invisible Sun Technology Logo

Invisible Sun – US accelerates growth with new hires: John Kunzier as President & CEO and Stephanie Ambrose as Chief Marketing Officer.

Invisible Sun is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of how facility and property management teams operate” — John Kunzier, President and CEO

WARRINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisible Sun Technology, a leading provider of contactless proof of presence solutions for facility and property management, proudly announces the appointment of John Kunzier as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Ambrose as Chief Marketing Officer. These strategic leadership hires mark a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory as it continues to modernize and transform facility operations through innovative technology.

John Kunzier brings more than 20 years of experience in building marketing and go-to-market strategies for SaaS and technology companies. With a background that spans successful tenures at early-stage startups and global enterprises, Kunzier’s focus on customer-centric innovation and scalable growth is a perfect match for Invisible Sun’s next chapter. Most recently, he held leadership roles at Mitratech and Onit, where he drove brand transformation and digital engagement.

“Invisible Sun is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of how facility and property management teams operate. As we continue to innovate with our contactless proof of presence technology, our goal is to help clients gain real-time insights, improve accountability, and streamline operations. I’m incredibly excited to drive the next phase of growth and impact.”

— John Kunzier, President & CEO, Invisible Sun

Stephanie Ambrose joins as CMO with a proven track record in elevating brand awareness and driving strategic marketing in highly competitive sectors. Known for her work leading marketing and communications for major government contracting firms, Ambrose has received national recognition for her achievements, including being named one of WashingtonExec’s Top MarCom Executives to Watch in 2023 and 2024.

“I’m excited to be part of the Invisible Sun team. The work we’re doing to bring smart, contactless solutions to facility and property management is game-changing, and there’s so much potential to grow the brand and connect with our customers in fresh, creative ways. It’s a great time to jump in.”

— Stephanie Ambrose, Chief Marketing Officer, Invisible Sun

Invisible Sun Technology’s cutting-edge contactless proof of presence technology provides accurate, real-time visibility for teams managing facility services, inspections, and maintenance—improving accountability, compliance, and efficiency across the board. For more information, visit invisiblesun.us

About Invisible Sun – US

Headquartered in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, Invisible Sun Technology delivers contactless proof of presence solutions that empower facility and property managers with the tools they need to ensure operational excellence. By combining intuitive mobile technology with powerful backend analytics, Invisible Sun helps organizations achieve better performance, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit www.invisiblesun.us.

