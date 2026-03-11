Invisible Sun Technology and Project Aidra Form Strategic Alliance to Advance Accountability in Facilities Management

Invisible Sun Technology Logo

Alliance brings together Proof of Presence and Proof of Quality to help facility leaders verify performance, strengthen compliance, and improve transparency.

In facilities management, visibility is no longer optional, it is foundational,” — John Kunzier, CEO Invisible Sun Technology

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisible Sun Technology, a leader in Proof of Presence and Contactless Facility Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Project Aidra LLC to deliver an integrated approach to Proof of Presence and Proof of Quality for facilities, janitorial, and security operations.

The partnership combines Invisible Sun’s fast-growing Proof of Presence solution, powered by Exact Comms, with Project Aidra LLC’s digital quality assurance and performance intelligence platform. Together, the companies will provide facility leaders with a unified framework that verifies not only that the work occurred, but that it met defined standards.

As regulatory scrutiny, labor challenges, and demand for service transparency increase, facility operators need defensible, real-time performance data. This collaboration closes a critical industry gap by connecting presence verification with structured quality validation.

“In facilities management, visibility is no longer optional, it is foundational,” said John Kunzier, CEO of Invisible Sun Technology. “Proof of Presence confirms that the right person was in the right place at the right time. By partnering with Project Aidra, we are extending that visibility to include Proof of Quality, giving our customers an objective, defensible record of performance backed with AI and the Association of Physical Plant Administrators (APPA) cleaning standard. This partnership elevates accountability and compliance, transforms how service delivery is measured.”

Project Aidra LLC’s platform automates inspections with standardized quality scoring and

actionable intelligence aligned with operational and compliance benchmarks. When

integrated with Invisible Sun’s contactless, tamper-resistant verification technology,

organizations gain a closed-loop system that reduces manual oversight and eliminates

guesswork.

“Facilities teams have long struggled with fragmented systems that track activity but fail to measure results,” said Billy Holder, CEO of Project Aidra LLC. “By combining our quality intelligence platform with Invisible Sun’s Proof of Presence technology, we are creating a unified solution that empowers organizations to move from assumptions to verified excellence.”

The combined solution benefits commercial real estate, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and public facilities by delivering:

• Verified time-and-location confirmation

• Structured digital quality inspections

• AI-powered service quality validation

• Real-time dashboards and reporting

• Stronger compliance documentation

• Reduced administrative burden

Headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Invisible Sun Technology helps organizations reduce time theft, improve labor efficiency, and strengthen compliance through Contactless Facility Management. Project Aidra enhances operational transparency with intelligent quality management tools.

Together, the companies are redefining performance validation in facilities management — ensuring organizations can prove the work was done and prove it was done right.

For more information, visit www.invisiblesun.us or www.projectaidra.net.

