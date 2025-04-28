Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran made press statements

AZERBAIJAN, April 28 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On April 26, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The heads of state discussed matters pertaining to the further strengthening of the friendship, strategic...

26 April 2025, 13:00