Learn more about the Iowa Dyslexia Handbook

Educators, parents and caregivers and members of the community are invited to attend one of four upcoming training opportunities on the newly released Iowa Dyslexia Handbook.

Dates for the upcoming training sessions on the Iowa Dyslexia Handbook are listed below. All trainings will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. and are open to the public.

May 14 - Prairie Lakes Area Education Agency, 500 NE Sixth Street, Pocahontas

June 4 – Heartland Area Education Agency, 6500 Corporate Drive, Johnston

June 11 – Green Hills Area Education Agency, 24997 IA-92, Council Bluffs

June 17 – Great Prairie Area Education Agency, 2814 N Court Road, Ottumwa

Attendees will learn more about structured literacy and the sections of the Iowa Dyslexia Handbook, including topics on:

Understanding evidence-based instructional techniques to use when teaching students with characteristics of dyslexia

Establishing a consistent understanding of dyslexia

Understanding how the handbook supports all stakeholders in supporting students with characteristics of dyslexia

Connecting to additional resources to support students with characteristics of dyslexia

The Iowa Dyslexia Handbook is a comprehensive resource that can assist families, educators and others with building their knowledge and familiarity with dyslexia. It was developed through a partnership between the Iowa Dyslexia Board and Iowa Department of Education and was released in March.

For more information on the scheduled training opportunities for the Iowa Dyslexia Handbook, contact Wanda Steuri, education program consultant, at wanda.steuri@iowa.gov.