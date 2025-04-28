Lurking invasives, a big dig and a little irony: Save the dates for these upcoming NotMISpecies webinars

Plans for the April 30 NotMISpecies webinar on tree health and climate change have hit a snag – actually, thousands of snags. The session’s presenters are among the many Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff members working to clear tree debris and assess forest damage following the devastating, unseasonal ice storm in northern Michigan. The session has been rescheduled for Aug. 27. All registrations for April have been transferred to the new date.

The monthly, hourlong webinar series will be back on track in May, providing information on invasive species programs, current research and emerging issues in the state and the Great Lakes region. Question and answer sessions and links to resources help attendees get the most out of each presentation.